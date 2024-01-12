Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits

Cuivre River State Park in Jefferson City, Missouri prepares to pay homage to Black History Month this coming February with the unveiling of two new exhibits. These exhibits will celebrate the legacy of the 62nd U.S. Regiment of Colored Infantry from Lincoln County and the story of Louis Overton, a former enslaved man turned preacher and community leader.

Honoring the Legacy of the 62nd U.S. Regiment of Colored Infantry

The 62nd Regiment was one of the first official African American units in the Union Army during the American Civil War. The regiment, which was made up of over 200 former enslaved men from Lincoln County, was instrumental in the fight for equality. Despite earning a low wage of $10 a month, with $3 deducted for uniforms, the soldiers of the 62nd Regiment exhibited an exceptional dedication to education. They contributed part of their earnings to fund a school for freed blacks, raising over $5,000 by the end of the war.

The Story of Louis Overton

Louis Overton, born into slavery, rose to become a revered preacher and community leader in Lincoln County. Overton played a significant role in establishing the first church and school for African Americans in the county. He also worked closely with the men of the 62nd Regiment to build schools and churches, including one on his farm, near the Cuivre River State Park.

Preserving History at Cuivre River State Park

The exhibits commemorating these influential figures will be open to the public from January 22 through February at the park’s Visitor Center. The center is open from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cuivre River State Park encourages visitors to explore these exhibits and gain a deeper understanding of the contributions these historical figures made to the history of Missouri and the nation.