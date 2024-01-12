en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits

Cuivre River State Park in Jefferson City, Missouri prepares to pay homage to Black History Month this coming February with the unveiling of two new exhibits. These exhibits will celebrate the legacy of the 62nd U.S. Regiment of Colored Infantry from Lincoln County and the story of Louis Overton, a former enslaved man turned preacher and community leader.

Honoring the Legacy of the 62nd U.S. Regiment of Colored Infantry

The 62nd Regiment was one of the first official African American units in the Union Army during the American Civil War. The regiment, which was made up of over 200 former enslaved men from Lincoln County, was instrumental in the fight for equality. Despite earning a low wage of $10 a month, with $3 deducted for uniforms, the soldiers of the 62nd Regiment exhibited an exceptional dedication to education. They contributed part of their earnings to fund a school for freed blacks, raising over $5,000 by the end of the war.

The Story of Louis Overton

Louis Overton, born into slavery, rose to become a revered preacher and community leader in Lincoln County. Overton played a significant role in establishing the first church and school for African Americans in the county. He also worked closely with the men of the 62nd Regiment to build schools and churches, including one on his farm, near the Cuivre River State Park.

Preserving History at Cuivre River State Park

The exhibits commemorating these influential figures will be open to the public from January 22 through February at the park’s Visitor Center. The center is open from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cuivre River State Park encourages visitors to explore these exhibits and gain a deeper understanding of the contributions these historical figures made to the history of Missouri and the nation.

0
Education History
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 seconds ago
Jagdeep Singh Bachher Appointed to the Board of TiE Silicon Valley
In a major development, Jagdeep Singh Bachher, Chief Investment Officer at the University of California, has been appointed to the Board of TiE Silicon Valley, the original chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE). With the responsibility of managing a portfolio exceeding $150 billion, Bachher’s profound experience in the investment sector is poised to bring unparalleled
Jagdeep Singh Bachher Appointed to the Board of TiE Silicon Valley
After School Satan Club's Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee
1 min ago
After School Satan Club's Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee
Nigerian Man's Unexpected Opportunity Leads to Early University Entry and First-Class Honors
2 mins ago
Nigerian Man's Unexpected Opportunity Leads to Early University Entry and First-Class Honors
Sauder Village's 'Pork to Fork' Event: A Journey Through Historic Pork Processing Techniques
15 seconds ago
Sauder Village's 'Pork to Fork' Event: A Journey Through Historic Pork Processing Techniques
Controversy Erupts Over Inaugural 'After School Satan Club' Meeting in Tennessee
58 seconds ago
Controversy Erupts Over Inaugural 'After School Satan Club' Meeting in Tennessee
Kellye Testy Leaves LSAC to Take Helm at AALS Amidst Legal Education Leadership Shifts
1 min ago
Kellye Testy Leaves LSAC to Take Helm at AALS Amidst Legal Education Leadership Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules
35 seconds
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
51 seconds
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
52 seconds
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
AMH Initiative: Unearthing the Impact of Early Life Adversity on Mental Health
59 seconds
AMH Initiative: Unearthing the Impact of Early Life Adversity on Mental Health
Significant Political Shift as Obour's Team Defects to Boateng's Camp
59 seconds
Significant Political Shift as Obour's Team Defects to Boateng's Camp
Memorial Health System Welcomes Mary Brobst as New Chief Nursing Officer
1 min
Memorial Health System Welcomes Mary Brobst as New Chief Nursing Officer
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
1 min
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
2 mins
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
44 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app