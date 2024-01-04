CUHK Marks 60th Anniversary with Focus on Research Excellence

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, highlighting its unwavering commitment to research excellence in its postgraduate programmes. With its distinguished faculty of eminent scholars and experts, CUHK provides its students with access to top-notch research facilities and resources, solidifying its position as a global leader in research-driven education.

Emphasis on Research

CUHK’s postgraduate programmes prioritize research, receiving notable support from the University Grants Committee (UGC) for conducting advanced research. This support has enabled the faculty and students to take on groundbreaking projects and contribute significantly to their respective fields. The university’s research-focused approach is evident in the work of its prominent researchers like Professor Lam Hon Ming and Professor Philip Chiu.

Innovative Research Projects

Professor Lam Hon Ming developed stress-tolerant soybeans that are aiding farmers on marginal lands, proving that research at CUHK has far-reaching implications. Similarly, Professor Philip Chiu’s innovation in surgical robotics for gastrointestinal tumour removal demonstrates the university’s commitment to healthcare advancements.

Global Collaboration and Financial Support

CUHK emphasizes international partnerships in its research pursuits. Projects like SignTown, a multi-language online sign language game, and the establishment of the Centre for Sign Linguistics and Deaf Studies exemplify this dedication. These initiatives have significantly contributed to sign linguistics and deaf education in Asia. Furthermore, the university offers substantial financial support to postgraduate students, including a generous annual studentship and grants for overseas academic activities.

Testimonials from Students

Students at CUHK, such as Aileen RONDILLA and Dr. Ginenus Fekadu MEKONEN, attest to the university’s supportive and intellectually stimulating environment. Their positive experiences reflect CUHK’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and nurturing the next generation of researchers.

As CUHK marks its 60th anniversary, it invites prospective students to join its research postgraduate programmes. The university continues to uphold its legacy of research excellence, serving as a beacon of academic and research integrity in the global educational landscape.