CUET-UG 2024 Application Deadline Extended to March 31, Announces UGC Chairman

Responding to widespread requests from prospective candidates and stakeholders, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has officially announced an extension of the deadline for the submission of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET-UG) application forms to March 31, 2024, until 9:50 PM. This development aims to accommodate the needs of students and ensure broader participation in the examination process.

Reasons Behind the Extension

The decision to extend the application deadline was made after considering the appeals from numerous candidates who sought additional time to complete their applications. The CUET-UG, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), serves as a pivotal gateway for students aspiring to secure admissions in undergraduate programs across over 250 universities nationwide. The exam, scheduled to be held from May 15 to May 31, 2024, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, offers candidates the flexibility to choose from 13 languages and six subjects, based on their academic interests and career aspirations.

Application Process Insights

Eligible candidates, including those who have completed their Class 12 studies or are preparing for their upcoming exams in 2024, must navigate the official CUET-UG portal to submit their applications. The process entails uploading necessary documents, such as photographs and signatures, filling out the online form, paying the registration fee, and securing a printed copy for future reference. With the extended deadline, applicants now have a grace period to ensure their submissions are thorough and accurate, thereby minimizing the risk of errors or omissions that could potentially hinder their admission prospects.

Implications for Aspiring Students

This extension not only underscores the UGC's commitment to making higher education more accessible but also highlights the importance of the CUET-UG as a fair and inclusive examination framework. By allowing additional time for application submissions, the UGC aims to ensure that every eligible student is afforded the opportunity to compete on an equal footing. Candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this extension to meticulously review and finalize their applications, thereby maximizing their chances of achieving favorable outcomes in the highly competitive admission landscape.

As the new deadline approaches, students and educators alike await with anticipation, hopeful that this extension will lead to increased participation and diversity among the applicant pool. The CUET-UG 2024 stands as a testament to the evolving dynamics of India's educational system, striving towards greater inclusivity and opportunity for all.