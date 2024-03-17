Criticism Arises Over President Tinubu's Sons' Qatar Delegation Inclusion Amid Scholarship Woes

The recent inclusion of President Bola Tinubu's sons in a Nigerian delegation to Qatar has sparked criticism and brought to light the struggles of Nigerian students abroad on government scholarships. Rasheed Akinkuolie, a former Nigerian diplomat, shared his insights, emphasizing the detrimental effects of unpaid stipends and suggesting solutions to ensure the welfare of these students.

Advertisment

The outcry stemmed from the revelation that President Tinubu's sons, Seyi and Yinka, were part of an official delegation to Qatar, surpassing ministers in the list. This event coincided with Nigerian students abroad voicing their struggles due to eight months of unpaid stipends under the Federal Government's Bilateral Educational Agreement Scholarships. The situation paints a grim image of Nigeria's commitment to its international students and raises questions about prioritization and resource allocation within the government.

Impact on Nigerian Students Abroad

Akinkuolie highlighted the currency devaluation and inflation as core issues exacerbating the students' plight. With stipends budgeted in naira, students face financial instability due to erratic currency fluctuations.

Advertisment

He proposed denominating scholarships in dollars to maintain stability in students' funding. The diplomat also touched upon the broader implications of these challenges, including the potential for students to discontinue their studies, resort to begging, or suffer from a degraded quality of life abroad, which tarnishes Nigeria's international reputation.

Government's Role in Education and Economy

The discussion also veered into the realm of government responsibility towards education and economic stability. Akinkuolie criticized the current laissez-faire approach, advocating for direct government intervention in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He underscored the importance of revitalizing domestic refineries to address fuel imports and inflation, alongside enhancing security to encourage agricultural productivity. The diplomat's insights suggest a holistic approach to governance, emphasizing welfare and development over private sector profit maximization.