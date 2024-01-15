en English
Business

Crimson Education Targets $NZ1 Billion Valuation, Explores Potential Partnerships

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
In a bold move to amplify its global footprint, Crimson Education, a New Zealand-based educational firm, is currently on the prowl for minority investors. The company, renowned for its trailblazing role in university admissions consulting, has set its sights on a staggering valuation of $NZ1 billion.

Eyeing a Billion-Dollar Valuation

Founded in 2013, Crimson Education has been consistently pushing the envelope in the academic world. Its innovative approach to assisting high school students secure admission to top-tier universities has gained it substantial traction, and the company is now leveraging this momentum to reach an ambitious billion-dollar valuation.

Central to this strategic move is the engagement of RBC Capital Markets, a renowned investment bank. RBC has been tasked with identifying potential minority investors who could further bolster Crimson’s impressive shareholder roster—a roster already boasting of prominent investors like Tiger Global Management, Tiger Management, and former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

Strategic Partnerships on the Horizon?

While RBC Capital Markets has been actively seeking investment opportunities for Crimson, it is worth noting that it is not the company’s exclusive adviser. The company’s co-founder, Jamie Beaton, who is currently studying quantitative finance at Princeton, has expressed his openness to strategic partnerships. However, he remains steadfast in his primary focus, which is to continue growing the business privately.

Going Public: A Possibility?

Despite the emphasis on private growth, Beaton has not dismissed the potential of taking Crimson public. Should this come to fruition, he cites the United States and Australia as possible venues for listing. This move could open up a world of possibilities for the company, given its impressive revenue of $US100 million in the 2023 financial year.

As Crimson Education continues to forge ahead, its unique blend of university admissions consulting and a novel online high school program could position it as a formidable player in the global education sector. With its billion-dollar valuation and potential listing looming on the horizon, the future certainly looks promising for this pioneering educational firm.

Business Education New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

