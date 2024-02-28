Cree Eeyou Ituun Program Graduates Embrace Traditional Lifestyle Skills in Mistissini

The second cohort of the Eeyou Ituun program celebrated its graduation in Mistissini, marking a significant milestone in the journey to preserve Cree traditional lifestyle and skills. This program, a collaborative effort between the Cree Trappers' Association, the Niskamoon Corporation, and the Cégep de St-Félicien, has successfully imparted essential living off the land skills to nine graduates from various Cree communities.

Preserving Culture and Skills

Spanning nine months and encompassing 900 hours of intensive training, the Eeyou Ituun program is designed to immerse participants in the Cree way of life, away from modern distractions. The curriculum, developed with input from Elders, covers 15 core competencies ranging from camp building and tool crafting to science-based skills like tick checking on moose hide and fish disease detection. Notably, the program welcomed diverse participants, including 64-year-old residential school survivor Sophie Coonishish Gunner, highlighting the wide-reaching appeal and significance of this cultural preservation effort.

Adapting to Challenges

Originally slated to launch in early 2020, the program faced delays due to the Covid pandemic but finally commenced in September 2021. The teaching method, led predominantly by Elders and tallymen, emphasizes practical, hands-on learning in various traplines across Mistissini, Waswanipi, Ouje-Bougomou, and Wemindji. This approach ensures that students not only learn traditional skills but also develop a deep connection with their cultural heritage. The inclusion of guest speakers and discussions on topics such as land-use negotiations further enriches the learning experience.

Beyond Graduation

Graduates of the program leave not only with an Attestation of College Studies diploma but also with certificates in boat driving, bush kit training, and gun safety, boosting their employability and ability to contribute to their communities. The interest shown by some graduates in the new Cree Wildlife Protection Officer course indicates the program's success in inspiring continued learning and engagement with Cree traditions and environmental stewardship. As the program continues to evolve, it remains a vital link to the past and a beacon of hope for the future preservation of Cree culture and traditional skills.

As we reflect on the achievements of the Eeyou Ituun program's graduates, it's clear that their journey is more than just an educational milestone; it's a testament to the resilience of the Cree way of life and a reminder of the importance of preserving cultural heritage for future generations. This program not only equips individuals with the skills necessary for living off the land but also fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of Cree traditions, ensuring they are carried forward with pride and respect.