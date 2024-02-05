Crawford University Welcomes New Students, Emphasizes Personal Effort and Dedication

On a day of grandeur and academic celebration, Crawford University in Igbese, Ogun State, marked its 19th matriculation ceremony, welcoming a total of 565 new students into its fold. The new intake included 359 undergraduate students selected from a staggering pool of 1.6 million applicants, 159 part-time students, and 47 post-graduate students.

Emphasizing Personal Effort and Dedication

The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Reuben Kolo, the Vice Chancellor of the University, who imparted a powerful message to the matriculating students. He iterated that their academic success, and indeed, their future, would be largely determined by their personal effort, dedication, and the ability to remain purposeful amidst potential distractions.

Combating Negative Influences

Prof. Kolo urged the students to be vigilant against negative influences that could derail their academic journey. He emphasized the need for the students to organize their activities effectively to ensure academic success and to uphold the university's standards of excellence.

The Advantages of Part-Time and Post-Graduate Studies

The Vice Chancellor also addressed the newly admitted part-time and post-graduate students. He highlighted the unique advantages of their respective programs, including the possibility of combining work with education in the case of part-time students, and the rigors of post-graduate studies, which require students to strive towards solving societal challenges, developing entrepreneurial skills, and aligning their academic efforts with global best practices.

Seizing Opportunities for Excellence

In his concluding message, Prof. Kolo urged all students to seize the opportunities provided by the university, which include knowledge acquisition, infrastructural advancements, and technological improvements. He reminded them that these opportunities are tools for them to strive for excellence and to maximize their potential, and therefore, must be utilized effectively.