Crackdown on Vaping in Schools: A Texas High School Student's Experience

It was a regular day at Tyler High School in Texas when Aaliyah Iglesias, a student at the peak of her high school journey, was caught vaping. Iglesias, a student council president and debate team captain, faced severe repercussions that threatened her high school experience and future prospects. The incident, however, is not just about one student's ill-judged puff; it's a window into a larger issue sweeping across schools in the United States - the use of surveillance technology to detect electronic cigarette use amongst students, and the subsequent punishments meted out.

The High Cost of a Puff

Iglesias was sent to an alternative school for 30 days, a move that could have led to her losing her positions in the student council and debate team. She also faced the daunting possibility of not participating in graduation and losing her college scholarships. The school even considered pressing criminal charges. It's a severe response that has been replicated in schools across Texas and beyond, igniting a debate about whether the punishment for vaping is proportionate to the offense.

Surveillance Technology and Privacy Concerns

The surveillance equipment, funded in part by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, is being installed in schools without students' knowledge. Each sensor costs over $1,000 and has been marketed as a tool for fighting the virus by monitoring air quality. Some districts are also using money from a nearly $440 million settlement with Juul Labs, a notable electronic cigarette company, to combat vaping in schools. These developments have sparked significant privacy concerns and raised questions about the effectiveness of such measures.

Addressing the Issue

Despite the severe repercussions, Iglesias managed to keep her scholarship and graduate. She believes the policies are too harsh and fail to address the core issue. "The system is broken," she says. "It's not stopping anyone from vaping. It's just stopping us from vaping in school." It's a sentiment echoed by many, prompting a need for schools to reassess their strategies in tackling the vaping issue amongst students.

This comprehensive report is a collaborative effort between student journalists at Stanford University and the University of Missouri, in partnership with The Associated Press.