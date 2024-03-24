Convent High School Wins Rotary Club's National Literacy Quiz Competition

In an impressive display of knowledge and teamwork, Convent High School clinched the title at the Rotary Club of Dominica’s 9th Annual National Secondary School Literacy Quiz Competition. The event, which saw participation from six schools, concluded on a high note at the Prevost Cinemall this Friday, with Saint Mary’s Academy and Dominica Grammar School securing second and third places, respectively.

Intense Competition and Preparation

The literacy quiz, a testament to the academic rigor and preparation of the participants, featured challenging rounds that covered a wide range of topics. From literature to current affairs, students from Convent High School, Saint Mary’s Academy, Dominica Grammar School, Castle Bruce Secondary, North East Comprehensive, and Orion Academy showcased their prowess. The competition was not only a battle of wits but also a celebration of the hard work and dedication put in by the students and their teachers in the months leading up to the event.

Strategic Wins and Noteworthy Performances

Convent High School's victory was the culmination of strategic thinking and quick responses, traits that were consistently displayed throughout the competition. The finals were particularly intense, with Saint Mary’s Academy closely trailing and showcasing an equally commendable performance. The Dominica Grammar School, not far behind, demonstrated strong team synergy and knowledge, securing the third position. These performances underscored the significance of the competition in promoting literacy and critical thinking among students.

Implications for Future Competitions

This year’s competition has set a new benchmark for academic excellence and has sparked a renewed interest in literacy across the participating schools. The success of Convent High School serves as an inspiration to students and educators alike, emphasizing the importance of literacy in personal and academic development. As schools begin to prepare for the 10th iteration of the quiz, the spirit of friendly competition and the pursuit of knowledge continue to thrive among the youth of Dominica.