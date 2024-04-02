Convent High School Triumphs in 9th Annual Rotary Club Dominica Literacy Quiz

The Rotary Club of Dominica proudly announced the winners of its 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition, spotlighting the significant achievements of local students and the enduring impact of literacy initiatives. Held on March 22nd, 2024, at the Prevost Cinemall conference room, the competition celebrated the remarkable knowledge and skills of participants from various schools across the nation.

Advertisment

Intense Competition and Worthy Winners

Emerging victorious were Mia Joseph and Sienna Andrew from Convent High School, who demonstrated unparalleled prowess throughout the rounds. Their victory earned them not only the coveted top position but also valuable prizes including laptops, training guides, and more, courtesy of generous sponsors such as the Rotary Club of Tortola and Harris Paints Dominica Ltd. St. Mary's Academy's Lucas Sorhaindo and Jonathan Theophille clinched second place, receiving laptops and tokens, while Dominica Grammar School's Lydia Charles and Saffina Prosper secured third place, awarded with tablets and tokens.

Contributors to Success

Advertisment

The competition, themed "Building Strong Communities through Literacy," aims to foster youth involvement in literacy and promote reading as a cornerstone for lifelong learning and community building. The Rotary Club of Dominica extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Education, educators, parents, and participants whose dedication significantly contributed to the event's success. Additionally, the heartfelt appreciation is expressed to the esteemed sponsors and patrons of the Rotary Original Souse and Punch fundraiser, whose support was instrumental.

About the Rotary Club of Dominica

The Rotary Club of Dominica, chartered on July 1, 1974, is part of District 7030, encompassing 75 clubs and over 3,200 Rotarians from St. Kitts to Suriname. Under the leadership of District Governor Brian Glasgow for the Rotary Year 2023/2024, the club is dedicated to embracing diversity and inclusion, leveraging a multitude of skills and perspectives for greater impact. The club's projects and initiatives continue to make significant contributions to the community's well-being and development.