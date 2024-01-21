Controversy Erupts Over Improper Vehicle Registration with World Bank Loan in Eswatini

In an unexpected twist, the government of Eswatini, a nation formerly known as Swaziland, finds itself embroiled in controversy. At the heart of the matter is a loan amounting to E486 million (US$27 million) that the government obtained from the World Bank and a grant of E85.5 million (US$4.75 million) from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). The funds were allocated to enhance the country's education system, but the purchase of five vehicles with part of these funds has sparked a dispute.

The Controversial Registration

Three Toyota Fortuners and two Toyota Hilux Raiders, collectively costing at least E3.4 million, were bought and registered under the name of Nanikie Mnisi, the Under Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Training. The registration of government assets in a personal name is a clear violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) of 2017 and the Constitution, both of which assert that such assets should be owned by the government.

Government Response

Principal Secretary (PS) Sizakele Dlamini of the Ministry of Finance emphasised the necessity of registering all government vehicles with the Central Transport Administration (CTA). Mnisi, on the other hand, maintained that her registration of the vehicles was done in good faith. As the project manager, she stated that the vehicles would be transferred to the government following the completion of the project. However, there was no affidavit to secure this promise.

Education Minister's Involvement

Education Minister Owen Nxumalo initially showed reluctance but eventually signed off on the acquisition after being assured it was a World Bank requirement. It's worth noting, though, that the World Bank does not typically require personal registration of assets purchased with government loans.

The project, funded by the World Bank, is designed to improve the quality of education, particularly for early childhood and junior secondary students in targeted areas. It also aims to address learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on poor and vulnerable children.