Connecticut Launches 119K Commission to Reconnect At-Risk Youth, Aiming for Statewide Impact

Today, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) unveiled the 119K Commission, a pivotal initiative targeting the reintegration of approximately 20% of the state's youth aged 14-26 who are on the brink of dropping out or have already disengaged from both education and employment. This program, named after the 119,000 young individuals it seeks to assist, aims to address the urgent need for intervention to prevent long-term dependence on state resources and vulnerability to financial instability, substance abuse, and criminal behavior.

Understanding the 119K Commission's Mission

Under the leadership of Joe DeLong, CCM's Executive Director and CEO, the commission aspires to employ the foundational work of Dalio Education and the Boston Consulting Group. By integrating insights from past forums and community feedback, the commission intends to devise a comprehensive, actionable strategy to confront this escalating crisis. DeLong emphasizes the widespread impact of this issue across Connecticut, urging a collective awakening to the plight of these at-risk youth. The commission's approach will focus on fostering partnerships and generating innovative solutions to ensure these individuals can find a pathway back to societal participation and success.

Strategic Planning and Community Engagement

Over the next eight months, the 119K Commission will conduct monthly meetings, inviting municipal leaders and heads of community organizations to participate. These sessions aim to gather public input and shape a cohesive, statewide strategy. The focus of the May 29 meeting in Trumbull will revolve around child welfare and the challenges of justice system involvement, highlighting the commission's dedication to tackling the multifaceted issues at play.

Looking Ahead: Implications and Expectations

The launch of the 119K Commission marks a significant step forward in Connecticut's efforts to address the needs of its disconnected youth. By leveraging the expertise of municipal and community leaders, alongside valuable lessons from prior initiatives, there is a strong foundation for hope. The state stands at a critical juncture, with the potential to significantly alter the trajectories of thousands of young lives for the better. As the commission embarks on this ambitious journey, the anticipated outcomes include not only the reengagement of these individuals in education and employment but also the strengthening of communities across Connecticut.