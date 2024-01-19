Community Events Galore in Hancock County: From Education Talks to Charity Tournaments

Residents of Hancock County can look forward to a rich calendar of community events in the coming months, organized by various local groups and organizations. These events, ranging from educational talks to charity tournaments, are designed to both bring the community together and support worthy causes.

Advertisment

State of Education Meeting

The Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce has taken the initiative to organize a meeting to discuss the state of education in Hancock County. Slated for February 6, the event will commence from 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. at NineStar Connect in Greenfield. The meeting will feature an array of talks from the superintendents of Southern Hancock, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon, and Eastern Hancock school corporations. The participation fee is set at $15.

Weekly Euchre Tournaments

Advertisment

For those who enjoy a lively game of cards, the Greenfield Elks has something in store. The organization is hosting weekly euchre tournaments, with the proceeds going to the Kenneth Butler Memorial Soup Kitchen. Open to the community, these tournaments take place every Monday at 6 p.m. The buy-in fee for these events is $6, with various payouts being offered.

'Spring Has Sprung' Market

On April 13, the Hancock County Extension Homemakers will be ushering in spring with a 'Spring Has Sprung' Country Vintage Market. The market, which will be held at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, will feature local vendors, food trucks, and most importantly, free admission for visitors to enjoy a day of shopping and dining in a vibrant atmosphere.

Advertisment

Support for Special Olympics

Special Olympics of Hancock County will receive a much-needed boost from a dine-to-donate event at Culver's on January 23. A portion of the proceeds during the event, scheduled from 5-8 p.m., will go towards the organization. This is an opportunity for residents to enjoy a meal while contributing to a noble cause.

These events, covering a diverse range of categories such as arts & culture, festivals & celebrations, and community networking, all aim to foster a sense of community spirit and social responsibility among the residents of Hancock County.