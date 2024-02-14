Community Connections K-12 Career Quest: Igniting Passion for Future Careers

Mark your calendars! On February 21, 2024, the Carson City School District is inviting students, parents, and community members to embark on an enlightening journey. The Community Connections K-12 Career Quest event will take place at Carson High School from 5:30 to 7:45 PM, offering a unique platform for exploration and discovery.

Inspiring Tomorrow's Leaders

Who: The Carson City School District, along with various schools, Western Nevada College, and JOIN representatives.

What: A free event aimed at inspiring and guiding students towards a fulfilling future in technology, healthcare, business, and the arts.

When: February 21, 2024, from 5:30 to 7:45 PM.

Where: Carson High School

As the sun sets on February 21, Carson High School will transform into a vibrant hub of knowledge and inspiration. The Community Connections K-12 Career Quest event seeks to empower students by showcasing a diverse range of career paths and opportunities. The event is open to all, and community members are encouraged to attend and engage in conversations about the district's strategic plan.

Discovering Pathways to Success

Local schools will present their STEM and CTE programs, giving students a firsthand look at the innovative and engaging curriculums that await them. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the various disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), as well as career and technical education (CTE).

But the exploration doesn't stop there. Representatives from Western Nevada College and JOIN will be on hand to discuss postsecondary education and workforce development programs. By connecting students with these valuable resources, the event aims to create a seamless transition from high school to higher education and, ultimately, a successful career.

Hands-on Experiences and Feedback Opportunities

To make the learning experience truly immersive, the event will feature captivating demonstrations in CPR, drone operation, and robotics. These hands-on activities will not only spark curiosity but also highlight the real-world applications of the skills students can acquire through the district's programs.

In the spirit of collaboration, community members will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the district's updated strategic plan. This valuable input will help shape the future of education in Carson City, ensuring that the district continues to meet the needs of its students and families.

As the evening draws to a close, attendees will leave with newfound knowledge, connections, and a renewed sense of excitement for the possibilities that await them. By connecting students with the resources and support they need to succeed, the Carson City School District is fostering a community that values lifelong learning and growth.

Join us on February 21, 2024, at Carson High School for an unforgettable journey into the world of education and career development. Together, we can empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and trailblazers.