Commonwealth Secretary-General Honoured with Inaugural Heartfulness Changemaker Award

In a significant recognition of her efforts towards empowering global youth, Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, Commonwealth Secretary-General, was bestowed with the inaugural Heartfulness Changemaker Award. The award, presented by Rev. Daaji, the Guide of Heartfulness, during her visit to Hyderabad, symbolises a shared commitment towards nurturing young minds and fostering a more compassionate world.

Aligning with Heartfulness Objectives

The award ceremony coincided with the Youth Unite initiative, a platform aiming to forge connections and provide mentorship for young individuals. This initiative parallels Secretary-General Scotland's significant support for young people worldwide, a testament to her belief in their pivotal role in shaping global development.

Mutual Vision for a Compassionate World

Scotland's acknowledgment of the importance of the youth and her pledge for continued support echo the vision of Rev. Daaji. His teachings, much like those of Swami Vivekananda, emphasise fearlessness and the pursuit of knowledge as crucial tenets for creating a compassionate and understanding world.

Collaboration for Youth Empowerment

Building on this shared vision, Heartfulness and the Commonwealth Secretariat are working together on a unique endeavour: an essay competition for young individuals aged 14-25. This collaborative effort is part of a broader initiative to enable youth voices at a global level and encourage them to contribute constructively to society. In addition to this, the Heartfulness community is making preparations for global events in 2024, marking the 125th birth anniversary of its founder.