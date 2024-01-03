en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Common Curriculum Mandate Stirs Debate in Education Sector

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Common Curriculum Mandate Stirs Debate in Education Sector

In a move that has sent ripples across the education sector, the Government has introduced a mandate for a common curriculum across both public and private institutions. This initiative, aimed at standardizing education and diminishing the disparities between the two sectors, has sparked a storm of criticism.

Setting the Bar or Lowering the Standards

The common curriculum mandate has drawn flak for potentially setting a low benchmark for educational standards. Critics argue that this move risks stifling the dynamic and innovative Edtech-based learning experiences that private schools have been offering. As we navigate an increasingly digital world, the concern is that a one-size-fits-all curriculum could limit creativity and critical thinking, failing to adequately prepare students for the challenges of the digital age.

Textbook Exploitation and the Need for Regulation

Another point of contention is the potential exploitation of parents and students by private institutions through the sale of textbooks at inflated prices. This issue could be mitigated by governmental regulation of book prices. Advocates argue that the government’s focus should not be solely on uniformity, but also on ensuring fair access to affordable and high-quality educational materials.

Envisioning an Enriching Education

The overarching goal is to offer an enriching education that gears up children for success, without the burden of excessive costs and homogenization of learning experiences. The introduction of the common curriculum has opened up a larger debate on what constitutes effective education in the modern era. As we move forward, it is crucial to strike a balance between standardization and innovation, between affordability and quality, and ultimately, between the needs of today and the demands of tomorrow.

0
Education
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ICPC Chairman Engages with Journalist over Degree Fraud Scandal

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kwesi Afrifa: MIT's Urban Planning Innovator Bridging Tech and Culture

By Geeta Pillai

Trinity College Dublin Expresses Regret Over Misstep Involving Paddy Cosgrave and the Israel-Hamas Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches

By Salman Khan

Samsung Unveils Special Discount Programs For Students And Corporate E ...
@Business · 2 mins
Samsung Unveils Special Discount Programs For Students And Corporate E ...
heart comment 0
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Tarin Alaniz-Mederos: A Beacon of Positivity and Mentorship

By BNN Correspondents

Tarin Alaniz-Mederos: A Beacon of Positivity and Mentorship
Odisha Government Launches Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test: A Boost for Research Talents

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha Government Launches Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test: A Boost for Research Talents
Ohio Human Development Report: A Need for Improvement Beyond Economics

By Olalekan Adigun

Ohio Human Development Report: A Need for Improvement Beyond Economics
Latest Headlines
World News
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
37 seconds
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
1 min
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
1 min
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
1 min
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
1 min
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
2 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
2 mins
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
2024 State of the Penis Report: A Shift in Male Sexual Exploration
2 mins
2024 State of the Penis Report: A Shift in Male Sexual Exploration
KSAFA Secures Major Sponsorship, Ushers in Record-Breaking Prizes
2 mins
KSAFA Secures Major Sponsorship, Ushers in Record-Breaking Prizes
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
54 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app