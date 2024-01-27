Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta Reviews E-Library Liaquat Bagh

In an effort to assess and improve the facilities at the E-Library Liaquat Bagh, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, made a recent visit. Chatta, along with Director Development Nazia Sudhan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Amjad Chaudhry, and other officials toured the library, gaining insights about upgrades made and the current usage pattern of the library.

Public Accessibility and Student Feedback

Post its recent up-gradation, the library now opens its doors to the public, witnessing an average of 150 visitors on a daily basis. The Commissioner took the opportunity to interact with patrons, seeking their opinions on the quality of services provided. The minimal membership fee of Rs250 and a yearly renewal fee of Rs50 make the library an affordable community asset.

Upgrades and Amenities

The library has undergone a significant upgrade, now boasting six computers, student lockers, and a dedicated kids room. In a unique initiative to enhance student comfort, free tea is being provided to library users. The library's up-gradation has prioritized modern sciences, demonstrating a commitment to enhance its educational resources.

A Commitment to Improvement

During his visit, Chatta assessed the facilities and urged the authorities to make further improvements based on students' feedback. This reflects a commitment to constant improvement and a student-first approach. The E-Library Liaquat Bagh's ongoing development, backed by active feedback and a responsive administration, underscores its role as a potent hub for learning and community engagement.