Collins Aerospace Partners with North Carolina A&T State University: A Step Towards Aerospace Innovation and Diversity

Collins Aerospace, the renowned business unit of RTX Corp., has embarked on a groundbreaking research collaboration with the College of Engineering at North Carolina A&T State University. This strategic partnership is designed to accelerate the development and implementation of fundamental research in pivotal areas of future aerospace technologies. These areas include material science, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and sustainability.

Collaboration for Innovation

With a significant presence in Winston-Salem, Collins Aerospace aims to leverage the technical expertise of the university through this partnership. The aerospace giant, boasting approximately 1,500 employees in the region, sees this alliance as an opportunity to not only enhance their technological prowess but also to promote diversity in the field of engineering. The initiative is keenly focused on contributing to the growth and development of Black engineers and making a lasting impact on the industry.

Impacting Education and Research

Interim Dean Stephanie Luster-Teasley of the College of Engineering underscored the immense benefits this partnership brings to the students. It opens up avenues for hands-on research opportunities at both undergraduate and graduate levels, offering students invaluable real-world experience. Mary Lombardo, Vice President for Applied Research & Technology at Collins, highlighted the strategic importance of N.C. A&T's close proximity to Collins' operations and its impressive investments in research and facilities. Lombardo emphasized that these factors played a significant role in the formation of this partnership.

First Partnership with an HBCU

This collaboration marks a historic first for Collins Aerospace. It is the company's inaugural research agreement with a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), signifying a significant step towards greater diversity and inclusion within the aerospace industry.

Collins’ Spacesuit Endeavor

In tandem with this educational initiative, Collins Aerospace is also actively engaged in developing a new spacesuit for the International Space Station. This endeavor is a collaborative effort with ILC Dover and Oceaneering under NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services contract. The new spacesuit, which promises to be lighter and more compact than NASA's current model, has been rigorously tested in a simulated zero-gravity environment by seasoned former NASA astronauts to thoroughly evaluate its performance.