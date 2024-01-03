Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Survey

The application of generative AI in higher education is an emerging topic of keen interest, yet a recent survey by Kaplan reveals a glaring lack of policy surrounding its use. The survey, conducted by the global educational services provider, indicates that most colleges and universities have yet to establish policies regarding the use of advanced AI programs, such as ChatGPT, in their admissions and recruitment processes.

Lack of AI Policy in Admission Essays

The Kaplan survey found that a staggering majority of academic institutions have no established policies to regulate the use of AI, like ChatGPT, in crafting admissions essays. It’s noteworthy that ChatGPT, a generative AI program, was launched only in November 2022, making it relatively new to the educational scene. The lack of policy can be attributed to the novelty of this technology, with institutions likely still grappling with its implications.

AI Detection and Recruitment Efforts

Surprisingly, the survey also found that a mere 9% of schools use AI detection software to evaluate admissions essays. Furthermore, only 14% of institutions are leveraging AI to aid in their recruiting efforts. This demonstrates a gap in the adoption of AI technology in higher education admissions and recruitment processes.

Anticipated Policy Development

Isaac Botier, Kaplan’s Vice President of Innovation and Advising, opines that the absence of clear policies is most likely due to admissions officers still exploring the possibilities and ramifications of generative AI. Yet, he anticipates an imminent change. With increasing queries from potential students and parents, Botier predicts that colleges and universities will soon establish and communicate explicit policies concerning AI use in admissions.