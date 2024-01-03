en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Survey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Survey

The application of generative AI in higher education is an emerging topic of keen interest, yet a recent survey by Kaplan reveals a glaring lack of policy surrounding its use. The survey, conducted by the global educational services provider, indicates that most colleges and universities have yet to establish policies regarding the use of advanced AI programs, such as ChatGPT, in their admissions and recruitment processes.

Lack of AI Policy in Admission Essays

The Kaplan survey found that a staggering majority of academic institutions have no established policies to regulate the use of AI, like ChatGPT, in crafting admissions essays. It’s noteworthy that ChatGPT, a generative AI program, was launched only in November 2022, making it relatively new to the educational scene. The lack of policy can be attributed to the novelty of this technology, with institutions likely still grappling with its implications.

AI Detection and Recruitment Efforts

Surprisingly, the survey also found that a mere 9% of schools use AI detection software to evaluate admissions essays. Furthermore, only 14% of institutions are leveraging AI to aid in their recruiting efforts. This demonstrates a gap in the adoption of AI technology in higher education admissions and recruitment processes.

Anticipated Policy Development

Isaac Botier, Kaplan’s Vice President of Innovation and Advising, opines that the absence of clear policies is most likely due to admissions officers still exploring the possibilities and ramifications of generative AI. Yet, he anticipates an imminent change. With increasing queries from potential students and parents, Botier predicts that colleges and universities will soon establish and communicate explicit policies concerning AI use in admissions.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

By Shivani Chauhan

Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting

By BNN Correspondents

California's Nurse Shortage: Private Nursing Colleges Stepping Up

By BNN Correspondents

AcademicInfluence.com Unveils the 15 Safest Colleges in America

By Justice Nwafor

California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges ...
@Education · 4 mins
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges ...
heart comment 0
Sreenarayanaguru Open University Pioneers with New UGC-Approved Programs

By Rafia Tasleem

Sreenarayanaguru Open University Pioneers with New UGC-Approved Programs
Transforming South Sudan’s Education: A Graduate’s Innovative App for Exam Results

By Olalekan Adigun

Transforming South Sudan's Education: A Graduate's Innovative App for Exam Results
Sri Lanka’s Advanced Level Examinations Set to Commence: A Critical Academic Milestone for 346,976 Candidates

By Muhammad Jawad

Sri Lanka's Advanced Level Examinations Set to Commence: A Critical Academic Milestone for 346,976 Candidates
Rebecca Malmquist Steps into Presidency of IAAO, Marks Historic Milestone

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Rebecca Malmquist Steps into Presidency of IAAO, Marks Historic Milestone
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
34 seconds
U.S. Donates $2 Million Worth of HIV Drugs to Gabon in a Boost for Global Health Initiatives
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
1 min
Dr. Alper Özbakkaloğlu Sheds Light on Varicose Veins: Prevalence, Causes, and Treatment
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
2 mins
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Recommends CBI Probe into CGPSC Examination Irregularities
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
2 mins
Romanian Trade Union CulturMedia Challenges Pay Disparity in Museum Sector
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
3 mins
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
3 mins
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
4 mins
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
4 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
4 mins
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
13 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app