Colleges Adopt Common App Question to Recognize Students' Life Challenges in Admissions

In a pioneering move, 12 colleges initiated a trial by incorporating a question on the Common App to account for applicants' life challenges, a step aimed at offering a more comprehensive view of students' capabilities beyond academic scores and extracurricular activities. Spearheaded by the Making Caring Common project at Harvard University, the initiative seeks to acknowledge the unseen responsibilities many students shoulder, such as caring for family members or working jobs to support their household, which often go unnoticed in the traditional application process.

Shifting the Admissions Lens

The introduction of this optional question on the Common App allows students to highlight significant personal responsibilities and circumstances impacting their academic records and extracurricular involvement. This change is designed to provide admissions officers with a fuller picture of an applicant's background, challenges, and the skills developed through managing these responsibilities. The initiative, which saw participation from universities like Amherst College, Caltech, and the University of Pennsylvania, underscores a growing recognition of the importance of personal character and resilience in academic success.

Impacts and Insights

Initial feedback from the colleges involved has been positive, with a significant number of applicants utilizing the opportunity to share their life experiences. This broader perspective enables admissions officers to evaluate students' applications more holistically, considering factors beyond traditional metrics. The approach not only benefits students by recognizing their full range of experiences but also assists colleges in building more diverse and resilient student bodies. Data collection and analysis are ongoing, with results expected to guide future decisions on the integration of similar questions in the application process.

Looking Toward the Future

As the experiment progresses, the implications for college admissions practices nationwide are profound. By valuing the diverse experiences and challenges students face, colleges can foster a more inclusive and equitable admissions process. This initiative represents a step towards acknowledging that academic potential and personal growth often arise from overcoming obstacles, rather than merely participating in traditional extracurricular activities. As more institutions recognize the importance of these life experiences, the landscape of college admissions may shift to embrace a more holistic view of student achievements and potential.