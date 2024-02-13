College Student Lands Role on Hit Sky Comedy Show Brassic

College Student Jan-Willem Venema Lands Role on Sky Comedy Show Brassic

Advertisment

On February 13, 2024, Warrington and Vale Royal College student Jan-Willem Venema made his debut on the set of the hit Sky comedy show, Brassic. The aspiring camera operator was recommended for the role through a connection with the college's Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the importance of networking and industry connections in the media world.

A Chance Encounter Leads to Opportunity

The opportunity arose when Stephanie Doyle, the college's Business Centre Manager, learned about the chance for students to work on the production. Recognizing Jan's strong work ethic and passion for media, she recommended him for the role. This chance encounter proved to be a turning point in Jan's career, providing him with invaluable experience in the TV and film industry.

Advertisment

Gaining Real-World Experience

Over the course of two days of filming, Jan worked closely with the location manager, assistant producer, and cast and crew members. He gained hands-on experience in the day-to-day operations of a TV production, from setting up equipment to managing logistics. Jan's dedication and enthusiasm did not go unnoticed, and he was offered additional work in studios in Manchester and surrounding areas.

Paving the Way for Future Success

Jan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and credited his college course for preparing him for the real world of work. He highlighted the importance of gaining practical experience alongside theoretical knowledge, emphasizing that it is essential for students to gain a holistic understanding of the industry. The experience has given Jan a head start in his career, equipping him with the skills and connections needed to succeed.

The story of Jan's success is a testament to the power of networking and the importance of industry connections. It also serves as a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and a little bit of luck, anyone can achieve their dreams. Jan's experience on the set of Brassic has opened up new opportunities for him, and he is excited to see where his career will take him next. Jan's story is a beacon of hope for aspiring media professionals, demonstrating that with the right attitude and support, anything is possible.