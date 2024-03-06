College of West Anglia Hosts Career Event, Offering Future Paths in Health & Science Fields

The College of West Anglia recently held a careers event at its Lynn campus, aimed at equipping students with insights and opportunities in health, science, and social care sectors. Open to all students of the institution, the event particularly targeted those studying health and social care, nursing and paramedics, science, forensics, and criminology. It featured local and national businesses, alongside a series of guest speakers, to inspire students about their future career paths.

Empowering Students with Professional Insights

Among the speakers were notable CWA alumni and professionals from various health and social care fields. Paul Bridges from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn shared his experiences as an operating department practitioner, offering students a glimpse into the realities of hospital work. Vikki Howling from Volunteering Matters and Liam Cawston of Thornally Funeral Services discussed the importance of roles within the voluntary sector and funeral services, respectively. Additionally, Jack Boland from Care Tech Community Services and representatives from Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust provided valuable advice on career preparation and opportunities in children and young people's health service.

Interactive Sessions and Real-World Applications

The event was not just about talks. It featured interactive displays, including an ambulance and a crime scene setup, allowing students to engage directly with the tools and environments they might find in their future careers. The inclusion of 12 local employers and a university with display stands offered a tangible connection to the workforce and further education opportunities. This hands-on approach was designed to not only inform but also to excite students about the possibilities that lie ahead.

Feedback and Future Prospects

Feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive, with Paul Bridges expressing gratitude for the support he received during his studies at CWA. Amanda Barnes, the work placement and careers coordinator at CWA, reflected on the success of the event, emphasizing the engagement between students and the various professionals and organizations present. The new facilities in the School of Nursing at the Lynn campus, which rivals university facilities, were also highlighted as a testament to the college's commitment to providing top-notch educational resources.

As the College of West Anglia continues to foster connections between its students and the professional world, events like these underscore the importance of practical, real-world exposure in education. By bringing together students and professionals, CWA is not just preparing its students for future careers but is also laying the groundwork for a more informed, skilled workforce in the health and science sectors.