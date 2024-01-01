en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

College Majors’ Impact on Career Prospects and Earnings: A Study

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
College Majors’ Impact on Career Prospects and Earnings: A Study

As the college application season swings into high gear, a wave of introspection is taking the nation by storm. The value of a four-year degree is being scrutinized, and the consensus is a far cry from straightforward. A report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, titled ‘The College Payoff,’ underscored the advantages of higher education, stating that bachelor’s degree holders earn on average 84% more than those with only a high school diploma.

A Major Decision

However, the report also brought to light a pivotal element: the choice of major. It has been proven to significantly influence earning potential. Fields such as STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), health, and business offer the highest overall wages. This revelation is in stark contrast to the regret expressed by many college graduates about their choice of major. A survey conducted by job site ZipRecruiter revealed a staggering 44% of degree holders regret their choice of major, with journalism, sociology, communications, and education topping the list of most regretted majors.

Seeking Satisfaction

The same survey also shed light on the correlation between job satisfaction and the chosen field of study. Graduates from majors that offer promising career prospects and high starting salaries, such as computer science, reported the highest levels of satisfaction with their chosen field. The average annual starting salary for computer science majors is nearly $100,000. Majors such as criminology, engineering, nursing, business, and finance also reported high levels of satisfaction.

The Earnings Gap

The Georgetown report highlighted a substantial earnings gap between different majors. The top-paying college majors can earn up to $3.4 million more over a lifetime than the lowest-paying majors. This revelation underscores the importance of informed decision-making when choosing a major, especially amidst fears of a recession and the increasing importance of job security for graduates.

0
Education
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Childhood Neighborhoods Shape Future Economic Status: A Groundbreaking Study

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Delayed FAFSA Launch Brings Changes and Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Somalia's Major Step: Recruiting 3000 Teachers to Revitalize Education

By Nimrah Khatoon

Mponi LA S.H.S. Gears Up for 2024 Despite Science and Maths Quiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: A Balancing Act ...
@Education · 21 mins
UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: A Balancing Act ...
heart comment 0
AFP and Google News Initiative Launch Digital Course to Counter Election Disinformation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

AFP and Google News Initiative Launch Digital Course to Counter Election Disinformation
South Korean President Pledges Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pensions

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Pledges Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pensions
Assam’s Educational Reformation: From Madrassas to General Schools

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam's Educational Reformation: From Madrassas to General Schools
New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Year, New Resolutions: 12 Ways to Combat Climate Change in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
34 seconds
From Injustice to Office: Yusef Salaam's Triumph as New York City Council Member
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
36 seconds
NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens, 49ers Clinch Top Seeds; Crucial Battles Ahead
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
53 seconds
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Calls for Peace in New Year's Speech
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
1 min
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
3 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Law in Historic Ruling
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
4 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
5 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
5 mins
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
5 mins
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
4 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
5 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
21 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
28 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
36 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app