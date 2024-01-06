en English
Education

College Graduates Struggle in Job Market: Survey Reveals Employer Reluctance

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
College Graduates Struggle in Job Market: Survey Reveals Employer Reluctance

A recent survey conducted among 800 U.S. managers and executives reveals an alarming reluctance to hire recent college graduates. The key concern among employers is the perceived unpreparedness of graduates for the challenges of professional life. An estimated 40% of employers are opting to hire older, more experienced workers, even offering higher pay and benefits like teleworking as incentives.

Unusual Interview Incidents

One in five employers reported bizarre incidents during the interviewing process with recent graduates. These include instances of a candidate bringing their parent to a job interview or refusing to activate their camera during a virtual interview. Interviewers have also noted struggles among candidates with maintaining eye contact, adhering to appropriate dress codes, and using professional language.

Industry recruiters like Michael Connors have noted a discernible lack of seriousness among some recent graduates. Many attribute this to the educational disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have significantly impacted the growth and maturity of students. The absence of vital extracurricular experiences, like internships, that contribute to career readiness has been noted by Diane Gayeski, a professor at Ithaca College.

Firing Rates and the Effect of Remote Work

Nearly half of the employers surveyed have admitted to having to terminate a recent graduate’s employment. The reasons cited include an inability to handle the workload, persistent tardiness, and missed deadlines. Connors has suggested that the rise of remote work may be a contributing factor to these issues, as it hinders young workers’ development due to a lack of mentorship opportunities.

There is also a significant increase in mental health issues among recent college graduates. Employers may interpret this as a lack of resilience or inability to cope with the pressures of professional life. Additionally, Connors has observed a sense of entitlement among younger workers, particularly around work-life balance. These workers tend to prioritize personal interests and flexibility over career progression.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

