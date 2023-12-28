College Donors Should Not Have Shareholder-like Rights: Former Penn Chair

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Scott Bok, former board chair at the University of Pennsylvania, expressed a strong viewpoint about the role donors should play in influencing the operations of academic institutions. His comments come after his resignation, steered by mounting pressures from donors.

Donors are not Shareholders

According to Bok, there’s a critical distinction between donors and shareholders. Donors, he explains, have the right to support or withdraw from funding organizations, but this does not translate into shareholder-like rights. Scott Bok believes that financial contributions should not equate to control over institutional decisions.

The Influence of Money

The context of Bok’s statements indicates an ongoing and broader conversation around the role of philanthropy in education. It highlights potential conflicts that may arise when donors aim to exercise power within the universities they financially support. Bok cautions that universities need to be extremely careful of the financial influence and its implications on university governance.

Transparency and Accountability: A Lesson for All

The issue of transparency and accountability is not only confined to the academic world. A similar case is observed with Gov. Josh Shapiro accepting perks from a nonprofit organization, Team Pennsylvania, which receives state funding. Critics argue that this relationship provides donors with privileged access to the Shapiro administration, raising concerns about transparency and ethics.

John Koskinen, former IRS Commissioner and board member of multiple non-profit organizations, presents an alternative view. He advocates for the use of a charity lead annuity trust (CLAT) to benefit universities. A strategy that worked for him, Koskinen says, offers significant yearly benefits to both the donor and the institution. Despite their apparent advantages, CLATs remain underutilized. Koskinen encourages investing in support of youth and public service, particularly with the security of a CLAT.