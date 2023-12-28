en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

College Donors Should Not Have Shareholder-like Rights: Former Penn Chair

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST
College Donors Should Not Have Shareholder-like Rights: Former Penn Chair

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Scott Bok, former board chair at the University of Pennsylvania, expressed a strong viewpoint about the role donors should play in influencing the operations of academic institutions. His comments come after his resignation, steered by mounting pressures from donors.

Donors are not Shareholders

According to Bok, there’s a critical distinction between donors and shareholders. Donors, he explains, have the right to support or withdraw from funding organizations, but this does not translate into shareholder-like rights. Scott Bok believes that financial contributions should not equate to control over institutional decisions.

The Influence of Money

The context of Bok’s statements indicates an ongoing and broader conversation around the role of philanthropy in education. It highlights potential conflicts that may arise when donors aim to exercise power within the universities they financially support. Bok cautions that universities need to be extremely careful of the financial influence and its implications on university governance.

Transparency and Accountability: A Lesson for All

The issue of transparency and accountability is not only confined to the academic world. A similar case is observed with Gov. Josh Shapiro accepting perks from a nonprofit organization, Team Pennsylvania, which receives state funding. Critics argue that this relationship provides donors with privileged access to the Shapiro administration, raising concerns about transparency and ethics.

John Koskinen, former IRS Commissioner and board member of multiple non-profit organizations, presents an alternative view. He advocates for the use of a charity lead annuity trust (CLAT) to benefit universities. A strategy that worked for him, Koskinen says, offers significant yearly benefits to both the donor and the institution. Despite their apparent advantages, CLATs remain underutilized. Koskinen encourages investing in support of youth and public service, particularly with the security of a CLAT.

0
Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harvard MBA Graduates Face Job Market Slump Amid School Controversy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal School Stabbing in Taipei Sparks Debate on Juvenile Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

LGBTQ Education and Support: A Community Divided in Placer County

By Salman Akhtar

NTA Announces Deadline for NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam Registration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kenya's 2023 KCSE Exam Results Postponed to January 2024 ...
@Africa · 24 mins
Kenya's 2023 KCSE Exam Results Postponed to January 2024 ...
heart comment 0
The Educational Journey of Ratan Tata: A Testament to Lifelong Learning

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Educational Journey of Ratan Tata: A Testament to Lifelong Learning
Lithuania Pledges 4.6 Million Euros to Support Ukrainian Students’ Education

By Ebenezer Mensah

Lithuania Pledges 4.6 Million Euros to Support Ukrainian Students' Education
Fossil Hunters Irresponsibly Damage Protected Beach in Somerset

By Bijay Laxmi

Fossil Hunters Irresponsibly Damage Protected Beach in Somerset
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Dismissed Over Online Adult Content Scandal

By Bijay Laxmi

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Dismissed Over Online Adult Content Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
25 seconds
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
3 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
3 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
3 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
5 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
5 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
7 mins
Dean Elgar's Near Miss Double Century Bolsters South Africa in Boxing Day Test
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
8 mins
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
9 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
25 seconds
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
9 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
13 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
42 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
51 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app