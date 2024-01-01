en English
College Degrees and Major Regrets: Evaluating the Worth of Higher Education

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
College Degrees and Major Regrets: Evaluating the Worth of Higher Education

As the college application season ramps up, families are taking a hard look at the value of a four-year college degree. The question of whether to pursue higher education or focus on career training has never been more pertinent. Amid a sea of opinions and expert analyses, a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, aptly titled ‘The College Payoff,’ underlines the financial benefits of obtaining a degree.

College Degree: A Worthwhile Investment?

The report asserts that bachelor’s degree holders typically earn 84% more than individuals with only a high school diploma. It emphasizes that the financial payoff increases with higher levels of educational attainment. In essence, a college degree appears to be a worthwhile investment, but the real question lies in the choice of the major.

The Disparity in Earnings: Majors Matter

While the financial benefits of a college degree are evident, the field of study significantly influences earning potential. STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), health, and business disciplines are projected to offer the highest overall wages, both at the entry level and throughout their careers. In stark contrast, liberal arts and humanities majors often find themselves at the lower end of the pay spectrum.

Regrets Over Major Choices

ZipRecruiter conducted a survey of over 1,500 college graduates who were job hunting. The results were eye-opening: 44% regretted their choice of major. The most regretted majors included journalism, sociology, communications, and education. Many graduates admitted that given another chance, they would opt for computer science or business administration, fields associated with higher starting salaries and better career prospects.

The Increasing Importance of Job Security

ZipRecruiter’s lead economist, Sinem Buber, pointed out that while pay is a crucial factor, job security is becoming increasingly important, especially amidst concerns about a potential recession. Graduates from majors with promising career prospects and high starting salaries, such as computer science, which boasts an average annual starting salary of nearly $100,000, tend to be the most satisfied with their field of study. As the landscape of higher education continues to shift, students must carefully weigh their options and make informed decisions about their future careers.

Education
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

