Collège Boréal Tops Ontario College Rankings in Graduate and Employer Satisfaction

Collège Boréal has achieved unprecedented success in Ontario's provincial assessment of colleges, distinguishing itself as the only institution to clinch the top spot in at least two of the four key performance indicators. This notable achievement underscores its commitment to excellence in education and student satisfaction. The college has consistently ranked first in graduate satisfaction 18 times and has been the top choice for employers five times, alongside boasting the second-highest graduation rate among Ontario's 24 colleges.

Unmatched Graduate Satisfaction

Since the inception of the provincial assessment in 1998, Collège Boréal has set a high standard in graduate satisfaction, leading the chart for the 18th time. This consistency in excellence is not just a testament to the quality of education but also to the college's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its students. Despite the Ministry of Colleges and Universities ceasing the measurement of student satisfaction in 2019, Collège Boréal has independently continued this evaluation, demonstrating its commitment to continuous improvement. A staggering 95% of graduates would recommend their program, a figure that slightly increases to 96% when referring to the college in general.

Employer Satisfaction and Graduation Rates

In addition to graduate satisfaction, Collège Boréal excels in employer satisfaction, topping the list for the fifth time. This achievement highlights the institution's ability to prepare students not just academically but also for the workforce, meeting the expectations of employers across various sectors. With 91% of employers recommending these graduates to others, the college's impact on the job market and its contribution to the workforce is undeniable. Furthermore, its position as having the second-highest graduation rate underscores the college's supportive environment and resources that encourage student success and completion.

Setting a Benchmark for Excellence

Collège Boréal's unparalleled achievements in the Ontario provincial assessment set a benchmark for excellence in higher education. The college not only excels in graduate and employer satisfaction but also demonstrates a strong graduation rate, indicating a comprehensive approach to education that balances academic rigor with student and employer needs. These accomplishments reflect the college's strategic focus on quality, relevance, and outcomes, positioning it as a leader among Ontario's colleges and a preferred institution for students and employers alike.

As Collège Boréal continues to lead by example, its success story serves as an inspiration for other institutions striving for excellence in education. The college's achievements in the provincial assessment highlight the importance of continuous improvement and the value of listening to and meeting the needs of both students and employers. With a strong foundation in quality education and a commitment to satisfaction and success, Collège Boréal is poised for continued success and influence in shaping the future of higher education in Ontario and beyond.