Collège Boréal Leads Ontario Colleges in Graduate, Employer Satisfaction for 21st Year

Collège Boréal has once again set the standard for post-secondary education in Ontario, securing top spots in graduate and employer satisfaction, according to the latest performance indicators released by Colleges Ontario. This achievement underscores Collège Boréal's unwavering commitment to educational excellence and job market relevance, marking it as a beacon of quality in Ontario's education landscape.

Unmatched Graduate Satisfaction

With an impressive 87.3% graduate satisfaction rate, Collège Boréal leads Ontario's 24 colleges for the 18th time in 24 years. This remarkable consistency highlights the institution's dedication to providing a learning environment and educational programs that not only meet but exceed student expectations. Collège Boréal's success in this area is further evidenced by the fact that 95% of its graduates would recommend their program to others, and 96% would recommend the college in general. These figures not only demonstrate the college's excellence in education but also its significant impact on students' professional and personal development.

Employer Satisfaction at Its Peak

Employer satisfaction with Collège Boréal's graduates stands at an unparalleled 100%, a testament to the college's alignment with the realities of the job market and the high caliber of its educational offerings. This rate, shared with six other colleges, places Collège Boréal at the forefront of producing workforce-ready graduates. The fact that 91% of employers would recommend these graduates to other employers speaks volumes about the quality and relevance of the education and training provided by Collège Boréal. The institution's focus on continuous improvement and adaptation to market demands ensures that its graduates are not only well-prepared for their careers but also highly sought after by employers.

Continuous Improvement and Innovation

Despite the Ministry of Colleges and Universities ceasing the measurement of student satisfaction in 2019, Collège Boréal has independently continued this assessment to foster continuous improvement and innovation in its programs and services. This proactive approach to self-evaluation and adaptation has been crucial in maintaining its leading position in graduate and employer satisfaction. The college's commitment to excellence is further reflected in its second-highest graduation rate among the province's colleges, showcasing its effectiveness in supporting student success from enrollment to graduation.

The achievements of Collège Boréal highlight the significant role that dedicated staff, relevant programs, and a commitment to continuous improvement play in shaping the future of education in Ontario. As Collège Boréal celebrates these milestones, it sets a high bar for educational institutions across the province and beyond, demonstrating the profound impact of aligning educational offerings with the needs and expectations of students and employers alike.