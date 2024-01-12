Code Platoon Steps Up with Tech Scholarships for Veterans Amid VET TEC Funding Depletion

In an effort to address the void left by the depletion of the Veterans Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) funding, Code Platoon, a laudable nonprofit entity, is stepping up to offer scholarships for Full-stack Software Engineering and DevOps and Cloud Engineering programs. This is a significant development for Veterans and active-duty Servicemembers, providing them with accessible pathways to transition into tech-based careers.

VET TEC Funding Exhausted

Initiated as a five-year experimental program by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the VET TEC funding aimed at enabling tech training for military personnel transitioning into civilian life. However, the program is now running on fumes just 100 days after its extension for 2024, a scenario that could potentially have left thousands of Veterans devoid of the means to pursue tech education.

Code Platoon Fills the Gap

Code Platoon, cognizant of this impending crisis, is stepping in to fill the gap. The scholarships offered by the organization are largely funded through generous donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. In 2023 alone, Code Platoon awarded over $1,125,000 in scholarships, a testament to its commitment to equipping Veterans and Servicemembers with the necessary tech skills.

A Holistic Approach to Tech Education

Code Platoon’s mandate extends beyond providing financial assistance for tech education. The organization prides itself on aiding graduates establish industry connections and offering support for workforce transition. This holistic approach ensures that the beneficiaries of the scholarships are well-prepared to navigate the tech industry successfully.

Veterans and active-duty Servicemembers interested in benefiting from these scholarships are encouraged to visit the Code Platoon website for more information and to apply.