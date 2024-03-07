Coconino County Announces Finalists for Prestigious 2024 Teacher Awards

Coconino County's Superintendent of Schools unveiled the finalists for the 2024 Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year awards on Monday, spotlighting the exceptional educators shaping the future of students from preschool through 12th grade across the region. Jodian Brown, Jeremiah Smith, and Sydney Wade are vying for Teacher of the Year, while Emily Cartwright, Noah Cordova, Kylie Haidet, Lauren Kimsey, and Madison O'Brien have been named as contenders for the Rookie Teacher of the Year accolade. The awards aim to celebrate the dedication and innovation of teachers who have made significant contributions to their classrooms and communities.

Exceptional Educators in the Spotlight

Selected from a competitive pool of 36 Teacher of the Year nominees and 12 Rookie Teacher of the Year hopefuls, these finalists represent the highest standards of teaching excellence in Coconino County. Each nominee has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and impact in their educational roles, making them stand out in their respective fields. The selection process, rigorous and comprehensive, underscores the county's commitment to recognizing and rewarding educational excellence.

Awards and Recognition

The winners of these prestigious awards will be announced during a special ceremony at the High Country Conference Center on April 25, starting at 5 p.m. In addition to the honor of being named Teacher or Rookie Teacher of the Year, finalists will receive cash prizes and nominations for the Arizona Teacher of the Year award. Notably, the Teacher of the Year awardee will be presented with a one-year leased vehicle courtesy of Flagstaff Findlay Toyota, highlighting the community's support and appreciation for exceptional educators. The event will also honor a surprise Lifetime Achievement recipient, a testament to a career dedicated to education.

The Coconino County Teacher of the Year awards not only bring well-deserved recognition to outstanding educators but also highlight the critical role teachers play in society. By celebrating excellence in teaching, Coconino County underscores the value of education and the importance of supporting educators in their mission to inspire and nurture future generations. The awards ceremony, supported by local businesses and the community, promises to be a memorable occasion, fostering a culture of appreciation and respect for those at the heart of education.