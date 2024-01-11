Clonakilty Library Undergoes Refurbishment to Enhance Community Engagement

In the heart of Cork County, the beloved Clonakilty Library is currently undergoing a transformative refurbishment. This project aims to invigorate the space, enhancing its versatility to better serve the community. The renovation will see a comprehensive upgrade of both the children’s and adult library areas with new shelving, carpets, and a more flexible layout, courtesy of mobile furniture.

Revitalizing Community Spaces

This initiative is driven by the Cork County Council, the local authority with an ambitious vision for their public spaces. The Council projects to reopen the upgraded library in early February, ensuring minimal disruption to its patrons. During the interim closure, all library loans will be automatically extended, mitigating any inconvenience. Patrons also have the flexibility to borrow or return items at other branches, using their library cards.

Continuing a Tradition of Transformation

This refurbishment project is part of a broader initiative by the Cork County Council to revamp community spaces. This strategy was recently demonstrated with the successful transformation of a 19th-century mill in Kinsale into a modern library and cultural hub. A project that commanded a budget of €4.8 million, it was partly funded by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Cork County Council. The revitalized mill now stands as a testament to the Council’s commitment to breathing new life into historical structures while providing valuable community resources.

With the ongoing refurbishment of the Clonakilty Library, the Cork County Council anticipates that the refreshed space will facilitate a wide range of activities. From reading clubs to educational workshops, the library’s versatility will cater to various community needs. The Council remains available for any inquiries and communication can be made through the provided email address.