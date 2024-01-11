en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Clonakilty Library Undergoes Refurbishment to Enhance Community Engagement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
Clonakilty Library Undergoes Refurbishment to Enhance Community Engagement

In the heart of Cork County, the beloved Clonakilty Library is currently undergoing a transformative refurbishment. This project aims to invigorate the space, enhancing its versatility to better serve the community. The renovation will see a comprehensive upgrade of both the children’s and adult library areas with new shelving, carpets, and a more flexible layout, courtesy of mobile furniture.

Revitalizing Community Spaces

This initiative is driven by the Cork County Council, the local authority with an ambitious vision for their public spaces. The Council projects to reopen the upgraded library in early February, ensuring minimal disruption to its patrons. During the interim closure, all library loans will be automatically extended, mitigating any inconvenience. Patrons also have the flexibility to borrow or return items at other branches, using their library cards.

Continuing a Tradition of Transformation

This refurbishment project is part of a broader initiative by the Cork County Council to revamp community spaces. This strategy was recently demonstrated with the successful transformation of a 19th-century mill in Kinsale into a modern library and cultural hub. A project that commanded a budget of €4.8 million, it was partly funded by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Cork County Council. The revitalized mill now stands as a testament to the Council’s commitment to breathing new life into historical structures while providing valuable community resources.

With the ongoing refurbishment of the Clonakilty Library, the Cork County Council anticipates that the refreshed space will facilitate a wide range of activities. From reading clubs to educational workshops, the library’s versatility will cater to various community needs. The Council remains available for any inquiries and communication can be made through the provided email address.

0
Education Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Global News Roundup: Trump's Critique, Nigeria's Governance Reforms, and More
In a flurry of global developments, former President Donald Trump has lashed out at the court’s decision in his ongoing civil fraud trial, claiming bias from the outset. Meanwhile, in Nigeria, several vital issues ranging from governance cost reduction to enhanced security measures to election observations have taken center-stage. Trump’s Trial: A Clash of Legal
Global News Roundup: Trump's Critique, Nigeria's Governance Reforms, and More
Kenya's Kiharu Constituency Embarks on Education Enhancement with 'Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme'
22 mins ago
Kenya's Kiharu Constituency Embarks on Education Enhancement with 'Kiharu Masomo Bora Programme'
Study Challenges Perception of Socioeconomic Advantage in School Admissions
23 mins ago
Study Challenges Perception of Socioeconomic Advantage in School Admissions
Hospitality Kampuchea Training Program Expands to New Provinces in Cambodia
7 mins ago
Hospitality Kampuchea Training Program Expands to New Provinces in Cambodia
Underfunding in Nigeria's Basic Education: A Persistent Challenge
7 mins ago
Underfunding in Nigeria's Basic Education: A Persistent Challenge
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
12 mins ago
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
Latest Headlines
World News
Lusaka's Deputy Mayor Overturns Decision, Challenging Municipal Authority and Impacting Cholera Response
2 mins
Lusaka's Deputy Mayor Overturns Decision, Challenging Municipal Authority and Impacting Cholera Response
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's Training Program Bags Prestigious Award
9 mins
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust's Training Program Bags Prestigious Award
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
10 mins
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
10 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
11 mins
AFC Asian Cup: Saudi Arabia's Green Falcons Soar on Wings of Renewed Optimism
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
11 mins
Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
12 mins
Hunter Biden Exits Hearing Amid heated Exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
12 mins
Moskowitz Proposes Conditional Support for Hunter Biden Contempt Vote
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
12 mins
Stability in Ghana's Education: No Change in BECE Subjects, Confirms Minister
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
1 hour
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
2 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
5 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
6 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app