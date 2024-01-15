Clean Growth Programme Expands to Cardiff and Swansea Regions

The Clean Growth Programme, a transformative initiative aimed at fostering a circular economy and achieving Net Zero goals, is expanding its horizons. The programme, initially available to select organisations, is now available to eligible bodies in the Cardiff Capital Region and Swansea Bay Region.

Programme Expansion and Funding

Funded specifically for these regions, the programme is designed to educate participants on the development of sustainability practices, reduce operational costs, and comply with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015. Furthermore, it extends support in promoting innovation and formulating clean growth plans, which may qualify for Welsh Government innovation funding. In a significant move this year, the programme will expand its scope to include private-sector companies, enhancing cross-sector collaboration and innovation.

Programme Delivery and Structure

The Clean Growth Programme is delivered jointly by Cardiff Metropolitan University and Swansea University. The programme will begin in January and February, with each cohort consisting of up to 30 organisations. Participants will engage in monthly workshops, a two-day residential event, one-on-one mentoring, and receive additional support from university staff.

Aims and Ambitions

The ultimate goal of the programme is to promote sustainable practices, reduce carbon footprints, and adapt to the Net Zero Wales ambitions. This initiative underscores the growing importance of sustainability in recruitment and procurement, suggesting a significant shift in the way organisations operate. The Clean Growth Programme is a stepping stone towards a sustainable future and a testament to the power of cross-sector collaboration and innovation.