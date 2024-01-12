en English
Classroom Slang Ban Ignites Online Debate: Language, Culture, and Education at Crossroads

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
A classroom ban on certain slang words by an anonymous teacher has ignited a heated debate on the internet. The educator’s post, which has accumulated over 33 million views, announced a blacklist of 32 slang terms aimed at preserving proper English and upholding academic decorum. This decision came in response to a perceived surge in language deemed inappropriate for the classroom. The list of prohibited phrases includes terms such as ‘Bruh,’ ‘What’s up G Wade?’ and ‘bet.’ Penalties for using the banned slang involve writing a brief essay explaining the student’s choice of words in an academic context.

Public Opinion Divided Over Classroom Slang Ban

The policy has drawn a range of opinions. Critics accuse the teacher of excessive strictness and of failing to respect the cultural identities of students. Some have even labeled the policy as ‘anti-black,’ arguing that it disproportionately targets phrases commonly used in African-American vernacular. However, there are those who stand in defense of the teacher, contending that the policy prompts students to think before they speak, and to discern the appropriate time and place for differing language styles.

Reflecting Broader Discussions

This debate serves as a microcosm of larger, ongoing discussions about the intersection of language, culture, and education. It raises important questions about the role of educators in molding students’ communication abilities. While some view the classroom as a space to promote standard English and academic language, others argue for a more inclusive approach that respects the linguistic diversity of students.

Implications for Education

The controversy shines a spotlight on the challenge educators face in striking a balance between teaching formal language skills and acknowledging the evolving nature of language. The incident also underscores the critical role of educators as arbiters of language use in the classroom, a responsibility that comes with its own set of complexities and potential biases.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

