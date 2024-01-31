ClassNK Endorses Innovative Digital Learning Management System by MarinePALS

In a significant stride for maritime education, ClassNK, a respected ship classification society, has bestowed its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions upon the 'Digital Learning Management System' (Ver.2) developed by MarinePALS, a specialized division of Maritime Knowledge Ltd. The comprehensive digital education platform, designed to meet the specific training needs of key maritime personnel, has been thoroughly verified by ClassNK, resulting in the issuance of a certificate of recognition.

A Comprehensive Learning Solution for Maritime Personnel

This sophisticated digital learning management system, tailored to the unique requirements of seafarers, vessel managers, port state inspectors, and flag or class surveyors, provides an extensive library of categorized educational materials. It incorporates a multitude of learning tools, including micro-learning videos, gaming apps, virtual reality programs, and an online mentoring platform. These tools aim to simulate real shipboard scenarios, fostering a rich, immersive learning experience for users.

Digital Learning with a Human Touch

Among the system's standout features is the mentoring platform, which facilitates connections between maritime personnel and industry experts, promoting the exchange of expertise and practical knowledge. This human touch in a digital learning context underscores the system's dual focus on technological advancement and human development in the maritime sector.

Forward-Thinking Features for Real-Time Feedback

The system also boasts digital training logbooks, provisions for hosting Safety Management System and STCW pre-joining briefings, and a survey module designed to gather real-time feedback from seafarers. These features underscore the system's commitment to continuous improvement, based on direct insights from those on the front lines of the maritime industry.

In granting its Innovation Endorsement, ClassNK has not only recognized the system’s contribution to maritime education and training, but also reinforced its own commitment to encouraging the development and adoption of innovative technologies within the maritime industry. The endorsement serves as a testament to the potential of digital learning to transform maritime education, enhancing the skills and capabilities of personnel while promoting safety and efficiency in the industry.