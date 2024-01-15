en English
CJ CheilJedang Becomes the First Korean Food Brand Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
CJ CheilJedang Becomes the First Korean Food Brand Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study

In a significant landmark for Korean food brands, CJ CheilJedang, a leading food company from South Korea, has been featured in a case study by the Harvard Business School (HBS). This marks the first instance of a Korean food brand receiving such a high level of academic scrutiny at the esteemed institution. The case study, titled ‘CJ Foods: The Path to Global Food Leadership,’ delves into the company’s strategic management, achievements, and the key factors driving its successful expansion into international markets. The study places a special emphasis on CJ CheilJedang’s global strategic products under its Bibigo brand.

Delving into CJ CheilJedang’s Success

The study was penned by HBS professors Forrest L. Reinhardt and Sophus A. Reinert, along with senior researcher Shu Lin. It was unveiled during a business management program on January 10, attended by about 180 business leaders and managers from across the globe. The session explored CJ CheilJedang’s strategies, specifically its 2019 acquisition of the American company Schwans. It also touched upon the challenges and considerations related to mergers and acquisitions, direct investments, and achieving a balance between localization and preserving a consistent brand identity.

Highlighting the ‘Only One’ Philosophy

The casebook emphasizes CJ CheilJedang’s innovation in the global market and its focus on localization strategies tailored to taste consumers in all countries, all while maintaining the identity of Korean food. It also introduces the ‘Only One’ spirit, which is the management philosophy of CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-Hyun, and the business development process of CJ CheilJedang products and services through first, best, and differentiation strategies. It’s worth noting that the casebook was co-written by Chairman Lee’s eldest son, Lee Seon-ho, who heads CJ CheilJedang’s Food Growth Promotion Department.

The company’s strategic focus on seven global products and its market expansion strategies for each country were highlighted in the study. The success of products like hetbahn and bibigo dumplings in the global food business were used as illustrative examples. The study will further fuel CJ CheilJedang’s ambition to accelerate the globalization of Korean food culture, cementing its position as a leader in the global food industry.

