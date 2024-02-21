City College's Express Unveils Bi-Weekly Briefs: A Beacon for Campus Opportunities and Engagement

Imagine walking through the bustling corridors of City College, where every corner whispers a story of ambition, diversity, and unity. Here, amidst the symphony of footsteps and aspirations, the Express, the college's esteemed publication, has introduced a new chapter in its journey—a bi-weekly news brief designed to keep the community well-informed and interconnected. This initiative not only serves as a lifeline for essential events and opportunities but also stands as a testament to the vibrant life pulsating through the campus veins.

Empowering Through Information: Scholarship Workshops and More

With the clock ticking towards crucial deadlines, the Express shines a spotlight on a series of paramount opportunities awaiting the students. Among these is a scholarship workshop set for February 20, aimed at demystifying the process of applying for the coveted Los Rios scholarships. With the application deadline looming on March 1, this workshop is more than a guiding light; it's a beacon of hope for many striving to weave their academic dreams into reality. Furthermore, an event tailored for prospective transfer students to UC Davis, scheduled for March 1 with a registration deadline on February 22, opens new horizons for those looking to transition their academic journey to new heights.

Civic Engagement and Cultural Celebration

In a leap towards fostering civic awareness and participation, the Express highlights the upcoming presidential primary election, with a registration deadline on February 20. This call to action resonates with the ethos of democratic participation and the power of the youth vote. Additionally, the tapestry of City College's community is further enriched with the celebration of Black History Month (BHM). A series of lectures and workshops focusing on Pan-African culture and Black entrepreneurship invites not just an exploration of history, but a deep dive into the narratives that shape our present and future.

A Symphony of Academic and Cultural Vibrancy

Marking the calendar, the Express also draws attention to important dates for City College students, including the March 1 deadline to petition for spring 2024 graduation, with preparatory workshops slated for February 26-28. The Mid-Semester Vocal Recital on February 22 offers a musical interlude, showcasing the artistic prowess that thrives within the campus. These events, coupled with the ongoing BHM activities, paint a picture of a campus that is not just an educational institution, but a vibrant community teeming with opportunities for academic achievement, cultural appreciation, and personal growth.

As the Express continues to evolve, its bi-weekly news brief emerges as a vital source of campus news and events, inviting the City College community to stay informed, engaged, and united. In the heart of this bustling campus, the Express is more than just a publication; it's a bridge connecting dreams, opportunities, and the collective spirit of its inhabitants.