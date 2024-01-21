Citizens Advice Winchester District Seeks Volunteers for Advisor Training Program

Citizens Advice Winchester District, a beacon of free and impartial advice, is on the hunt for volunteers eager to join its adviser training program scheduled for this April. The organization stands tall as a vital pillar of support, aiding individuals in navigating life's challenges, understanding their rights, and playing their part in creating a fair society.

Touching Lives, One Query at a Time

Year after year, Citizens Advice Winchester District reaches out to over 5,000 individuals, offering guidance through various modes of communication. Whether it's over the phone, through email, or in-person consultations at the Winchester office and the newly opened advice hub at the Wickham Community Centre, the organization ensures its services are accessible to all.

The Backbone of Citizens Advice: Volunteers

The strength of Citizens Advice Winchester District lies in its volunteers, who form an overwhelming 80% of its workforce. The role of a volunteer adviser is not exclusive to those with prior experience. The organization offers comprehensive training to all its volunteers, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to provide quality advice.

Volunteering: More Than Just Service

Ally Chatterley, the training and operations manager at Citizens Advice Winchester District, emphasizes that volunteering is not just about service—it's a means to boost employability, gain confidence, acquire new skills, and connect with diverse individuals. The volunteer base at Citizens Advice is a melting pot of diversity, with students, return-to-work individuals after a career break, part-time workers, and retirees all contributing to the cause.

For those seeking a fulfilling role in volunteering, Citizens Advice Winchester District extends a warm invitation. Interested individuals can find more information about volunteering on the organization's website or by reaching out via email.