Dominican Republic

Church Leader Chooses Sex Education Over Religious Duties in Dominican Republic

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Church Leader Chooses Sex Education Over Religious Duties in Dominican Republic

In the heart of Azua, Dominican Republic, Marcia González, a dedicated community leader and wife of a deacon, chose to step away from her church’s significant event to teach sex education at a local school. González’s decision to miss the annual visit of a bishop to her church, a momentous occasion marked by confirmations, became indicative of the intricate balance she maintains between her religious commitments and her dedication to the community’s well-being.

A Tale of Two Responsibilities

González and her husband have been pillars of their community for the past four decades. Their dedication to their faith is matched only by their commitment to their community. On a day when the church was visited by a bishop, an unmissable event for most believers, González chose to honor her commitment to her community. Her choice to provide sex education, a topic often deemed controversial in the largely Catholic nation, speaks volumes about the importance she places on this subject.

A Nation Grappling with Contradictions

The Dominican Republic, a nation whose motto is ‘God, Country, Freedom,’ is also a country that holds a concordat with the Vatican. This means that the official religion is Catholicism, and the Catholic church has a significant influence on the country’s policies and education. The country’s legislative body, majorly pro-life, is heavily influenced by Catholic and evangelical ideologies. The criminalization of abortion, without any exceptions, has led to clandestine abortion centers and extremely delicate situations in public hospitals.

Education as Empowerment

Amidst high poverty levels, rampant gender violence, and child marriage, there is a growing push for sex education and reproductive rights in the Dominican Republic. Adolescents are taught about these topics in special teenage clubs, along with self-esteem, gender violence, and finances. The aim is to empower the future generation of Dominican women and help them navigate the complex societal landscape that they inhabit. González’s choice to prioritize this education over the bishop’s visit epitomizes the importance and urgency of this mission.

Dominican Republic Education
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

