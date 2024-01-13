en English
Education

CHTA Celebrates Young Leaders’ Graduation at CHIEF Conference 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
CHTA Celebrates Young Leaders' Graduation at CHIEF Conference 2023

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Industry Exchange (CHIEF) Conference 2023, a major event in the hospitality calendar, has celebrated a significant milestone for the Caribbean’s young professionals. The Young Leader Forum, an initiative of the Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHTA), has marked the graduation of a new batch of young leaders, reinforcing the association’s commitment to the sustained growth and competitiveness of the Caribbean hospitality and tourism industry.

Training the Future Leaders of the Industry

The CHTA’s Young Leader Forum is geared towards fostering the next generation of industry leaders. The program provides participants with valuable insights, training, and opportunities to network with established professionals. The graduates have emerged from a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance their skills and prepare them for future leadership roles within the industry. This initiative by CHTA is a testament to their commitment to investing in the professional development of emerging talent.

Global Recognition at the CHIEF Conference

A highlight of the CHIEF Conference 2023 was the World Young Chef Young Waiter competition. This global event, now in its 45th year, offers young professionals under the age of 28 the chance to demonstrate their skills on a significant platform, irrespective of their backgrounds. The competition has grown to include participants from around the world and provides finalists with the opportunity to connect with renowned hospitality professionals.

Expanding Opportunities for Young Professionals

The Chairman of the World Young Chef Young Waiter competition expressed delight at the event reaching its 45th year. He announced plans to host the competition in 15 countries in 2024, broadening the opportunities for young talents to join. The mission of the World Young Chef Young Waiter competition is to discover the very best young talent in the field of hospitality. This expansion plan undoubtedly aligns with the CHTA’s vision of nurturing and investing in the future leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Education Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

