Chittagong Grammar School: A Beacon of Quality Education in Bangladesh

Envisioned by four influential families in 1992, Chittagong Grammar School (CGS) has risen to prominence, reflecting the aspirations of a nation that values quality education. Nestled in the bustling city of Chittagong, Bangladesh, CGS has consistently upheld its commitment to delivering an education that meets international standards.

Academic Excellence and Innovation

Over the decades, CGS has earned laurels for its academic excellence. The curriculum at CGS is comprehensive and includes educational aspects often overlooked in conventional setups. Subjects like Islamiyat, Moral Studies, and Global Perspectives are integrated into the syllabus, ensuring a holistic development of students.

Innovation is a cornerstone of CGS’s teaching methodology. The school has embraced technology in education, incorporating portals and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies, thereby fostering a dynamic and interactive learning environment.

Emphasis on Well-being and Professional Development

CGS also places a strong emphasis on the wellbeing of its students and teachers. The school offers counselling services and promotes ongoing professional development for its educators, thereby nurturing a positive and supportive educational atmosphere.

Outreach and Community Engagement

In 2012, CGS established the CGS Community School, an initiative aimed at providing free education to underprivileged students. This reflects the institution’s dedication to breaking socio-economic barriers in education and its commitment to fostering an inclusive learning community.

Holistic Education and Global Citizenship

CGS’s association with the Round Square Organization underscores its commitment to holistic education, character-building, and nurturing global citizens. Beyond academics, CGS encourages students’ involvement in a plethora of activities including sports, cultural events, debating, Model United Nations, and various fairs, thereby fostering a well-rounded educational experience.

From its humble beginnings to its current standing as an educational powerhouse with six branches, including campuses in Dhaka, CGS has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to quality and inclusive education.