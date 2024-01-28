Children's Authors Spark Philosophical Exploration at Wellington Eagles Primary Academy

Wellington Eagles Primary Academy in Ludgershall recently opened its doors to children's authors Virginia McLean and Rhian Sellier. The authors' visit, which involved a series of activities centered around philosophical questions, was not only interactive, but also deeply thought-provoking. The academy was abuzz with excitement, as students eagerly engaged in discussions and activities based on Virginia's acclaimed book, 'Journey to the Beginning of the World'.

Unveiling Philosophical Questions with a Time-Traveling Adventure

The book in focus, 'Journey to the Beginning of the World', is not your average children's read. It weaves a tale of a character named Sophie who embarks on a time-traveling adventure, seeking answers to how the world was made. The narrative encourages young readers to ponder the origins of the world, nurturing their curiosity and stimulating their intellectual growth. The authors' visit and their interactive session revolved around this narrative, seamlessly aligning with the academy's ethos of fostering curiosity among its pupils.

Engaging with 'The School for the Curious Child'

Headteacher Sarah Johnson-Motyl could barely contain her enthusiasm for the authors' visit. She highlighted how Virginia's book resonates with the school's motto - 'the school for the curious child'. Such an opportunity to engage with the authors not only brought the pages of the book to life, but also gave the students a chance to interact with the minds behind the story. The day was filled with stimulating discussions, as the authors and students delved into the philosophical aspects of the narrative.

Encouraging Critical Thinking with a Philosophical Competition

The day's events concluded with a competition among Year 5 and 6 students to formulate the most profound philosophical question. The winners received a book and the honor of having some of their questions featured on the author's website. This competition served as a perfect platform for the students to express their thoughts, engage in meaningful conversations, and set forth on a journey of philosophical exploration. It was a testament to the academy's commitment to promoting philosophical thinking and deep exploration of ideas among young students.