Chicago Charter School Teachers Threaten Strike over Contract Disputes

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) has raised a red flag over the prolonged contract negotiations at two Instituto del Progreso Latino charter schools in Chicago's Little Village, leading teachers to threaten a strike on February 6. This situation has been brewing for over two years, with the educators' grievances ranging from alleged mismanagement of funds, insufficient support for bilingual and special education students, to a perceived lack of sanctuary protections for immigrant students and staff.

Advertisment

Demands for Better Support and Fair Compensation

The CTU claims that the school leaders have balked at meeting minimum special education staffing requirements, offering fair compensation, and implementing sanctuary protections. The union's President, Stacy Davis Gates, has underscored the school's lackluster progress in special education and bilingual services.

Chicago Board of Education's Conditions

Advertisment

Responding to the worsening situation, the Chicago Board of Education has extended the charter for Justice and Leadership Academy High School for a single year. However, the board has stipulated that the school must bolster its academic and operational performance if it wants to secure a long-term charter.

Instituto Officials Refute Allegations

In a turn of events, Instituto officials have dismissed the CTU's allegations as unfounded. They attribute staffing issues to a national teacher shortage and recent resignations rather than mismanagement. They also remain firm in their commitment to student safety, including immigrants, and disagree with the CTU's economic interpretation of sanctuary status. The officials argue that their offer for teacher pay is fair but concede that it cannot match the levels of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) due to disparities in funding and working hours.

While the standoff continues, there is a glimmer of hope. Tentative agreements have been reached on 25 proposals, and negotiations are ongoing with more meetings scheduled for the upcoming week.