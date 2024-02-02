Chesterton Academy Network: Reviving Classical Education

As an increasing number of Catholic parents seek a classical education for their teenagers, the Chesterton Academy network is expanding its reach. Founded on the philosophies of G.K. Chesterton, these schools are gaining traction for their unique approach, prioritizing classical education methods over modern, experimental ones. Today, the network boasts of 59 schools across 25 states and four countries, with 10 more academies on the horizon.

Affordable and Holistic Catholic Education

One of the key draws of the Chesterton Academies is their commitment to affordable, Catholic, and classical education. The curriculum is comprehensive, covering an array of subjects such as math, science, literature, philosophy, languages, history, art, music, and drama. Additionally, students engage in choir and ballroom dance, fostering a well-rounded educational experience. The Socratic method, a classical form of education, is the bedrock of the teaching approach at these schools, promoting critical thinking and encouraging intellectual curiosity.

Spiritual Nourishment and Extra-Curricular Activities

At the Chesterton Academies, daily Mass, adoration, and confession are as integral to the school experience as the academic curriculum. This ingrains students with a strong sense of faith while ensuring their spiritual growth. Complementing this are various sports and club activities, striking a balance between spirituality, academia, and physical well-being.

Contrasting Modern Education Trends

The rise of the Chesterton Academies is noteworthy, especially considering the shift in many public and some Catholic schools towards curricula focusing on ideologies like critical race theory and gender fluidity. The Chesterton Academies' commitment to a classical, faith-based approach offers a unique alternative for parents seeking a different path for their children's education.

The Success of Chesterton Academies

Dale Ahlquist, president of the Chesterton Society, attributes the success of these academies to their ability to nurture the joy of faith while equipping students with problem-solving skills necessary for life. Indeed, the Chesterton Academies are creating a new paradigm in education, one that values tradition, faith, and reason, and prepares students for a fulfilling and meaningful life.