Chess Takes Centre Stage in Pakistan's National Mind Sports Initiative

In a landmark move, the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has launched the Prime Minister's National Mind Sports Initiative. The initiative aims to introduce mind sports, with a particular emphasis on chess, into 10,000 public schools across Pakistan. The initial rollout will see the introduction of mind sports in 100 schools in Islamabad.

Chess: A Game of the Mind

Prime Minister Kakar emphasized the importance of mind sports for the physical and mental development of the nation's youth. He noted the cognitive benefits and discipline that games like chess provide, expressing his commitment to supporting and promoting the initiative in the future. Chess boards and scrabble sets will be distributed to schools, stimulating critical thinking and cognitive development among students.

A National Effort

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Fawad Hassan Fawad, has spearheaded the effort. He expressed confidence in the initiative's rapid growth as more provinces join in. The initiative also seeks engagement from the corporate sector and plans for expansion into private schools, making it a truly national effort.

Honoring Chess Champions

The launch event also honored the late chess champion Mir Sultan Khan, who found success in British Chess Championships in the late 1920s and early 1930s. President Arkady Dvorkovich of the International Chess Federation presented an award to PM Kakar on Khan's behalf. Dvorkovich highlighted the fun aspect of chess and reiterated his federation's commitment to support and train teachers in Pakistan. Dignitaries such as Dana Reizniece-Ozola, Sheikh Sultan bin Khaleefa Alnahyan, and Muhammad Hanif Qureshi also graced the event with their presence.