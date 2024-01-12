en English
‘Chemistry Mashi’: Hoichoi’s New Original Series to Make Chemistry Engaging

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
In a novel attempt to make chemistry accessible and entertaining for the masses, Hoichoi, the popular streaming platform, is all set to launch an original series titled, ‘Chemistry Mashi’. Scheduled to be available for streaming from February 2024, this unique educational series seeks to unravel the mysteries of chemistry and its relevance in our day-to-day activities.

Chemistry Mashi – An Edutainment Triumph

Directed by Sourav Chakraborty, ‘Chemistry Mashi’ stars the talented Debasree Roy in the title role. The series is designed to help viewers understand the importance of chemistry, a subject often overlooked in school or daily activities, in an enjoyable and engaging manner. It aims to demonstrate how chemistry permeates various aspects of life, including mundane tasks like cooking and complex emotions like love.

Anticipation Building Up

The announcement teaser of ‘Chemistry Mashi’ was shared on December 10, 2023, and has since generated significant enthusiasm among the audience. The anticipation continues to build as the poster release is scheduled for January 13, 2024. With this series, Hoichoi aims to deliver educational content in an entertaining format, allowing viewers to learn the basics of chemistry from the comfort of their homes.

A Leap in Streaming Content

‘Chemistry Mashi’ marks a significant shift in the content delivered by streaming platforms, highlighting the potential of edutainment in digital media. The series is not just a platform for entertainment but also a tool for learning, thereby bridging the gap between education and entertainment. This innovative approach by Hoichoi could potentially set a new trend in the streaming industry, inspiring other platforms to explore similar themes and concepts.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

