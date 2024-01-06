Cheboygan Sheriff’s Department Offers Free Snowmobile Safety Course

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department has announced a free snowmobile safety class this winter, in compliance with Michigan’s law. This move comes as a response to the state’s mandate that requires snowmobile operators aged 12-16 to pass an approved safety course, allowing them to operate without adult supervision or to cross roadways.

Class Details and Registration

The safety class is scheduled for February 13 and 14, with students required to attend both days from 5 to 8 p.m. to qualify for a certificate. This class offers not only theoretical knowledge but also includes a written test, ensuring practical comprehension of the safety measures. Successful participants will be awarded a snowmobile safety certificate, a requisite under Michigan law for young snowmobile operators.

Location and Accessibility

To make it easy for attendees, the class will be held in the Commissioner’s Room at the Cheboygan County building. The entrance will be distinctly marked by a parked patrol car or snowmobile to facilitate easy identification. While the minimum age for attendees is set at 12, the class is not limited to this age group alone. Parents and adults are also welcome to participate in the course, encouraging a broader understanding of snowmobile safety within the community.

Pre-Registration and Contact

Considering the class size is limited, pre-registration is mandatory to secure a spot. Registrations are open at michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com, offering a streamlined registration process. For further inquiries, Sergeant Earl Manuel of the Recreational Division can be contacted at the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department.