Chatham County's SABA Transitions to Private School, Embraces Vouchers Amid Charter Loss

Following the revocation of its charter due to low enrollment, the School of the Arts for Boys Academy (SABA) in Chatham County is charting a new course as a private institution. Director Valencia Toomer proactively filed a notice with North Carolina's Division of Non-Public Education, anticipating the shift weeks before the official revocation. This strategic move has allowed SABA to continue serving its student body, primarily consisting of economically disadvantaged boys, by leveraging the state's expanded school voucher program.

From Charter Revocation to Private Transition

Despite opening its doors only five months prior, SABA faced immediate challenges with enrollment, leading to its charter being revoked. However, Toomer's foresight in transitioning to a private school has positioned SABA to take advantage of North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship program. This program, significantly expanded by the Republican-led General Assembly, now offers vouchers to families of varying income levels, making private education more accessible. As a result, 100% of SABA's families have applied for vouchers for the upcoming school year, demonstrating strong community support and adaptability in the face of adversity.

Explosive Growth in Voucher Applications

The Opportunity Scholarship program itself has seen a dramatic increase in interest, with up to 51,000 families applying ahead of the March 1 deadline, as reported by Raleigh News & Observer. This surge in applications reflects a broader trend towards school choice in North Carolina, fueled by legislative changes that have broadened eligibility and increased funding. Critics, however, warn of potential negative impacts on public schools and express concerns over the lack of regulation and accountability for private schools receiving public funds.

Community Impact and Future Directions

For families like Manuel Rafael Gallegos and Katherine Witkowski, SABA's transition to a private school has been a beacon of hope. Their stories highlight the critical role SABA plays in providing a supportive and culturally responsive educational environment for boys who may not thrive in traditional public schools. As the school prepares for its first full year as a private institution, the broader implications of North Carolina's evolving educational landscape remain a topic of intense debate. While supporters of school choice celebrate the expansion of options for families, detractors worry about the long-term effects on public education and equity.

As SABA embarks on this new chapter, the school's commitment to its mission remains unwavering. The transition presents both challenges and opportunities, but the overarching goal of serving boys in need continues to guide Toomer and her team. The story of SABA offers a poignant example of resilience and adaptation within the broader context of educational reform and school choice debates in North Carolina.