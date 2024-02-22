Charting New Horizons: The 2024 ASEEES Convention Embraces Liberation in Slavic and Eurasian Studies

As dawn breaks over the academic landscape, a revolutionary theme emerges from the heart of Slavic, Eurasian, and East European studies. The Association for Slavic, East European, & Eurasian Studies (ASEEES) has boldly declared 'liberation' as the guiding light for its 2024 Annual Convention. This decision marks a significant pivot from the previous year's focus on 'decolonization', setting the stage for a deeper, more introspective examination of the field's foundational narratives and systemic imbalances.

Unveiling New Perspectives

The announcement comes at a time when the world is increasingly scrutinizing the intellectual frameworks that have dominated academic discourse for centuries. At the heart of this year's convention lies the commitment to challenge and dismantle the epistemic injustices that have marginalized critical perspectives within the realm of Slavic, Eurasian, and East European studies. The convention aims to serve as a crucible for formulating a vision that is not only just and inclusive but also courageous in its willingness to address and rectify the remnants of colonial legacies.

In light of the current domestic authoritarian turn in Russia and its neocolonial wars of aggression, the theme of liberation is not only timely but urgent. These conflicts, characterized by both physical and epistemic violence, underscore the necessity for an academic agenda that promotes intellectual freedom and challenges the status quo. With a call for proposals that welcomes diverse disciplines and historical periods, the convention is poised to be a battleground of ideas, where the chains of conventional wisdom are broken, and new knowledge paradigms are forged.

Reexamining the Past, Shaping the Future

The choice of 'liberation' as the convention's focal point encourages a reevaluation of the field's history and assumptions. It invites scholars to consider the ways in which systemic imbalances have perpetuated the marginalization of non-Western perspectives and to explore avenues for integrating these voices into the academic discourse. By doing so, the convention aims to pave the way for a more equitable and representative understanding of the Slavic, Eurasian, and East European regions.

The discussions at the convention are expected to be informed by and build upon the productive dialogues around decolonization that took place in 2023. These conversations, which examined the intersections of colonialism, feminism, and artistic expressions in the works of figures like Forugh Farrokhzad and Frida Kahlo, highlighted the complex and often overlooked narratives of resistance and resilience. The upcoming convention seeks to continue this exploration, delving deeper into the themes of liberation and freedom from oppressive intellectual and political structures. For more insights on the decolonial paradigms discussed last year, consider reading "Terrestrial Verses" on the borderline: an interdisciplinary decolonial reading of Forugh Farrokhzad and Frida Kahlo.

A Call to Action

As the submission site opens in early January 2024, scholars from around the globe are invited to contribute their research, insights, and visions for the future of Slavic, Eurasian, and East European studies. The deadline for proposals is set for March 1, 2024, offering a window of opportunity for those who wish to be at the forefront of this transformative movement. This is more than an academic conference; it is a clarion call for scholars, activists, and thinkers to engage in a collective effort towards intellectual liberation.

The 2024 ASEEES Convention promises to be a watershed moment in the field, one that not only challenges existing paradigms but also inspires a new generation of scholars to imagine and create a future where knowledge is free from the shackles of oppression and marginalization. As the world watches, the participants of this convention will embark on an unprecedented journey of discovery, dialogue, and change, heralding a new era in Slavic, Eurasian, and East European studies.