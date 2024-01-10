CFA Institute Reports Decline in Exam Pass Rates Amid Ongoing Pandemic Disruptions

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute recently reported a continued downward trend in the pass rates for the Level I examination. In November, just 35% of candidates passed, down from 37% in August and 39% in May. This drop is below the decade’s average pass rate of 40% and reflects the lingering effects of the global pandemic on educational standards and outcomes.

The Impact of the Pandemic on Exam Performance

The historic low was recorded in 2021, during the height of the pandemic’s impact on examination performance. The CFA Institute attributes the ongoing decline in pass rates to the residual effects of the pandemic, particularly exam deferrals. Chris Wiese, managing director for education at the institute, noted that deferrals have continued to affect overall pass rates. “Candidates are more likely to benefit from their studies and retain study material if they stay on schedule for taking their tests,” said Wiese.

Transition to Computer-Based Testing

Additionally, the transition from traditional paper-based exams to computer-based testing, necessitated during the pandemic, has contributed to the overall disruption. In November, nearly 29,000 candidates took the Level I exam at 480 testing locations worldwide. While the shift to digital testing has been a significant change, it is one that educational institutions worldwide have had to embrace in the face of remote learning and social distancing measures.

Results for Level II Candidates Awaited

The results for Level II candidates who took the examination in November are set to be released the following week. This will undoubtedly be a critical moment for those candidates, as they continue their journey in the pursuit of becoming chartered financial analysts. The CFA Institute’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the changing education landscape will play a crucial role in shaping the future of financial analysis and education.