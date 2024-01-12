en English
Education

CES 2024: TAL, TCL and Microsoft Revolutionize Education with Tech Innovations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
In a groundbreaking event at CES 2024, the TAL Education Group, an influential player in the education sector, joined forces with industry leaders TCL and Microsoft to launch pioneering technologies aimed at transforming the educational landscape. The highlight of the TAL Media Experience Event was the unveiling of the Xueersi xPad Flagship Model, a device that seamlessly integrates AI-driven models to enrich learning experiences.

Education as a Hub for Innovation

Opening the event with a keynote speech, Alex Peng, TAL’s President and CFO, challenged conventional perspectives of the education sector, showcasing it as a hub for innovation. He underscored the potential of technology to revolutionize traditional learning methods, emphasizing the need for education to embrace the digital era.

Collaboration Paves the Way for Innovation

Peng also celebrated the collaboration with tech giants Microsoft and TCL, expressing appreciation for their shared vision of integrating technology into education. Their partnership has resulted in the fusion of TCL’s state-of-the-art display technology and Microsoft’s AI prowess into TAL’s educational offerings, a significant milestone in education technology.

Features and Impact of the Xueersi xPad

Dou Yan from TCL delineated the technical specifications of the xPad, drawing attention to TCL CSOT’s Future-Paper display technology, a standout feature of the device. Meanwhile, Christina Thoresen from Microsoft shed light on the profound impact of generative AI on personalized learning, while also emphasizing the importance of responsible AI development.

The event served to highlight the power of a collaborative approach to innovation in the education sector. Peng’s closing remarks expressed optimism for future partnerships and the continued evolution of education technology. The TAL Media Experience at CES 2024 established a new benchmark for the convergence of education and technology, pointing to a dynamic and transformative period ahead for educational practices.

Education
